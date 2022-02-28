Most Lithuanians live in their own homes, but not for long?

The majority of Lithuanians live in their own home. But the share of homeowners is set to decrease due to rising real estate prices and the developing rental market. The government should prepare for this by making renting more affordable for the least well-off, experts say.

According to Eurostat data, 88.6 percent of Lithuanians live in their own home, while the rest are renting.

Among European countries, a larger proportion of the population living in their own home is only in Hungary (91.3 percent), Croatia (91.3 percent), Slovakia (92.3 percent), and Romania (96.1 percent).

The smallest share of the population living in their own home – 50.4 percent – is in Germany. On average, 69.7 percent of Europeans live in the home they own.

Housing privatisation

A large number of homeowners in Lithuania is a consequence of the opportunity to cheaply buy off the Soviet-era housing after regaining independence.

Real estate / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“That figure seems unusual in the Western context, but […] it’s the way history played out,” said Arnoldas Antanavičius, head of the real estate company RealData.

“When the Soviet Union collapsed, people were able to privatise flats they received during the Soviet era for a symbolic price. We see the same figures in other Eastern European countries that have followed a similar path,” he added.

One of the reasons why fewer people own homes in Western Europe is that the rental market is much more developed there, tenants have more rights, and governments subsidise the rent to the less affluent families, according to Antanavičius.

“In the post-Soviet period, we were very property-oriented [...]. We bought cars, apartments, and we considered them as great assets. On the other hand, we didn’t have an alternative, as the rental market wasn’t developed,” said Mindaugas Statulevičius, head of the Lithuanian Real Estate Development Association.

Real estate / J. Stacevičius/LRT

But the rental market is expected to develop in the next 10 years, as businesses will be able to offer 5-10 thousand additional apartments for rent in Vilnius alone, according to Statulevičius.

State rentals

In the future, fewer people in Lithuania will be able to buy real estate due to rising prices. Therefore, the government will have to help people find a place to live, according to an economist and professor at Vilnius University Romas Lazutka.

“In addition to subsidising rents for those unable to pay, the municipality could rent and re-rent apartments to those on low incomes,” he said. “This would help avoid the problem of landlords not trusting tenants.”

According to him, the state’s support in buying a home would not be effective because it is usually those with higher incomes who decide to acquire property.

Romas Lazutka / E. Blaževič/LRT

“If it was decided to compensate interest, it would simply be supporting the more affluent, while those on low incomes would still be unable to afford to buy a home,” Lazutka said.

Currently, Lithuania offers 15-30 percent compensation for young families buying their first home outside the big cities. But this measure is not appropriate, according to Statulevičius.

“The state must offer incentives – from tax incentives to grants or subsidies,” he said. “In Western countries, it is customary for municipalities to subsidise rent for people in certain professions, such as doctors, teachers, firefighters, or policemen, that are needed in the city.”

“We could talk about such models as well. For now, our only support is for those leaving the city. This is too narrow an approach. The economy is built in the cities, families want to live there,” Statulevičius added.

