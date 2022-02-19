News

2022.02.19 10:58

Lithuanian leaders push for US deployments during Defence Secretary Austin’s visit in Vilnius

LRT.lt, BNS2022.02.19 10:58
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin / J. Stacevičius/LRT

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is visiting Lithuania on Saturday amid growing tensions over Russia's military escalation near Ukraine.

"I conveyed to the secretary of defence Lithuania's readiness to receive more US troops, if the administration were to decide so," Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters after her meeting with Austin.

Asked to specify whether she heard any concrete commitments about a permanent deployment of US troops in Lithuania, she said that "such promises are not given just like that".

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The US has been deploying rotational battalions, of around 500 soldiers, to Lithuania since 2019.

President Gitanas Nausėda, who also met with Austin on Saturday, said he had asked for permanent American military presence in Lithuania to deter Russian aggression.

"The head of state emphasised that, amid rising tensions in the region, deploying a permanent US rotational battalion in Lithuania would strengthen deterrence," according to a press release by Nausėda's office.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / R. Dačkus/President's Office

On Friday, Nausėda also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris who was attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"It was said that the issue of strengthening the Baltic states is currently being discussed, because the threats that exist now require a response, both in the NATO format and from our allies, first of all the US," Nausėda said in a comment sent by his office to BNS.

"I believe they are in the process now and there should be some decisions soon," he added.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Bernardinai Church in Vilnius
1 h ago

Churches in Lithuania turn off heating to avoid large bills

Continental facility in Lithuania
17 h ago

Continental to continue investing in Lithuania despite China’s pressure – media

Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
18 h ago

Taiwanese-Lithuanian semiconductors centre opens in Vilnius

A storm in Klaipėda
5
18 h ago

Lithuania‘s seaside braces for powerful storm

5
President Gitanas Nausėda
19 h ago

Russia wants to keep its Ukraine plans in ambiguity, Lithuanian president tells Bloomberg

Medininkai migrant camp
20 h ago

Lithuanian government brings back €1,000 payouts for migrants to leave

Coronavirus ward
22 h ago

Lithuania suffered 11,000 excess deaths during pandemic, preliminary statistics show

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping
23 h ago

French president urges China’s Xi Jinping to stop punishing Lithuania

Covid-19 testing
1 d ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,604 new cases, five deaths

German soldiers load tank howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany
1 d ago

Another German army reinforcement reaches Lithuania amid Ukraine crisis

Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
2022.02.18 17:05

Taiwanese-Lithuanian semiconductors centre opens in Vilnius

A storm in Klaipėda
5
2022.02.18 16:42

Lithuania‘s seaside braces for powerful storm

5
Medininkai migrant camp
2022.02.18 14:38

Lithuanian government brings back €1,000 payouts for migrants to leave

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping
2022.02.18 12:00

French president urges China’s Xi Jinping to stop punishing Lithuania

Continental facility in Lithuania
2022.02.18 17:44

Continental to continue investing in Lithuania despite China’s pressure – media

President Gitanas Nausėda
2022.02.18 15:38

Russia wants to keep its Ukraine plans in ambiguity, Lithuanian president tells Bloomberg

Coronavirus ward
2022.02.18 12:57

Lithuania suffered 11,000 excess deaths during pandemic, preliminary statistics show

Bernardinai Church in Vilnius
2022.02.19 10:00

Churches in Lithuania turn off heating to avoid large bills