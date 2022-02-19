Lithuanian leaders push for US deployments during Defence Secretary Austin’s visit in Vilnius

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is visiting Lithuania on Saturday amid growing tensions over Russia's military escalation near Ukraine.

"I conveyed to the secretary of defence Lithuania's readiness to receive more US troops, if the administration were to decide so," Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters after her meeting with Austin.

Asked to specify whether she heard any concrete commitments about a permanent deployment of US troops in Lithuania, she said that "such promises are not given just like that".

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The US has been deploying rotational battalions, of around 500 soldiers, to Lithuania since 2019.

President Gitanas Nausėda, who also met with Austin on Saturday, said he had asked for permanent American military presence in Lithuania to deter Russian aggression.

"The head of state emphasised that, amid rising tensions in the region, deploying a permanent US rotational battalion in Lithuania would strengthen deterrence," according to a press release by Nausėda's office.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / R. Dačkus/President's Office

On Friday, Nausėda also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris who was attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"It was said that the issue of strengthening the Baltic states is currently being discussed, because the threats that exist now require a response, both in the NATO format and from our allies, first of all the US," Nausėda said in a comment sent by his office to BNS.

"I believe they are in the process now and there should be some decisions soon," he added.