Lithuania‘s seaside braces for powerful storm

Lithuania’s port city Klaipėda experienced several storms in January. But an even more powerful one is expected to hit the country’s seaside on Saturday.

The gusts of wind will reach 28-32 metres per second in Klaipdėda on Saturday, according to Simona Dalinkevičiūtė, a meteorologist at the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service.

Strong winds are also expected to batter the Baltic Sea, which could actively wash up on beaches due to the direction of the wind.

“It is worrying because the sea level has risen and there are constant storms. This will be the fourth storm since the beginning of January,” said Alkesandras Siakki, deputy director of the company Klaipėdos Paplūdimiai, which maintains the beaches.

“The prevailing winds are from the west, so the water level has risen closer to the dunes. The last two storms started washing over the dunes, washing away the sand,” he added.

Storms in Klaipėda damage dunes and infrastructure / Kuršių Nerija National Park

According to Siakki, the gusts of 32 metres per second could damage the dunes further, also destroying the infrastructure on the beaches.

The last storm damaged observation decks, sports facilities, and staircases on the beaches. Maintenance workers have not yet managed to repair all of this damage.

“We fix the main paths or stairs so that people could get to the sea without getting injured. Where the work can wait, we put up signs because there is a storm every week, and we cannot fix it all,” Siakki said.

A storm in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

The water level in the Danė river is also rising due to strong winds, which draws water from the Baltic Sea. On Friday, the water level in the river was almost 2.2 metres, while the disaster level is 2.8 metres.

The rising water level also means that rainfall will have nowhere to run off to, so there will be large puddles on pavements and other areas near the river.

Water levels are expected to approach extreme levels but should not surpass them, so central Klaipėda streets are not likely to be flooded.