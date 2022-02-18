News

2022.02.18 16:42

Lithuania‘s seaside braces for powerful storm

Radvilė Rumšienė, LRT.lt2022.02.18 16:42
A storm in Klaipėda
A storm in Klaipėda / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

Lithuania’s port city Klaipėda experienced several storms in January. But an even more powerful one is expected to hit the country’s seaside on Saturday.

The gusts of wind will reach 28-32 metres per second in Klaipdėda on Saturday, according to Simona Dalinkevičiūtė, a meteorologist at the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service.

Strong winds are also expected to batter the Baltic Sea, which could actively wash up on beaches due to the direction of the wind.

“It is worrying because the sea level has risen and there are constant storms. This will be the fourth storm since the beginning of January,” said Alkesandras Siakki, deputy director of the company Klaipėdos Paplūdimiai, which maintains the beaches.

“The prevailing winds are from the west, so the water level has risen closer to the dunes. The last two storms started washing over the dunes, washing away the sand,” he added.

Storms in Klaipėda damage dunes and infrastructure
Storms in Klaipėda damage dunes and infrastructure / Kuršių Nerija National Park

According to Siakki, the gusts of 32 metres per second could damage the dunes further, also destroying the infrastructure on the beaches.

The last storm damaged observation decks, sports facilities, and staircases on the beaches. Maintenance workers have not yet managed to repair all of this damage.

“We fix the main paths or stairs so that people could get to the sea without getting injured. Where the work can wait, we put up signs because there is a storm every week, and we cannot fix it all,” Siakki said.

A storm in Klaipėda
A storm in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

The water level in the Danė river is also rising due to strong winds, which draws water from the Baltic Sea. On Friday, the water level in the river was almost 2.2 metres, while the disaster level is 2.8 metres.

The rising water level also means that rainfall will have nowhere to run off to, so there will be large puddles on pavements and other areas near the river.

Water levels are expected to approach extreme levels but should not surpass them, so central Klaipėda streets are not likely to be flooded.

A storm in Klaipėda
Storms in Klaipėda damage dunes and infrastructure
A storm in Klaipėda
A storm in Klaipėda
A storm in Klaipėda
# News# Environment
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
President Gitanas Nausėda
1 h ago

Russia wants to keep its Ukraine plans in ambiguity, Lithuanian president tells Bloomberg

Medininkai migrant camp
2 h ago

Lithuanian government brings back €1,000 payouts for migrants to leave

Coronavirus ward
4 h ago

Lithuania suffered 11,000 excess deaths during pandemic, preliminary statistics show

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping
4 h ago

French president urges China’s Xi Jinping to stop punishing Lithuania

Covid-19 testing
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,604 new cases, five deaths

German soldiers load tank howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany
5 h ago

Another German army reinforcement reaches Lithuania amid Ukraine crisis

Cyberattacks (associative image)
7 h ago

Agency warns of raised cyber security alert in Lithuania, no Ukraine-related incidents yet

Anne Applebaum
8
7 h ago

Anne Applebaum: We should have started preparing Ukraine for invasion in 2015 – interview

8
Independence day ceremony in Vilnius
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day amid war panic

Ukraine flag
23 h ago

EU needs to step up Ukraine’s integration, Lithuanian president says

Vilnius
2022.02.17 17:17

Financial Times puts Vilnius second in fDi Intelligence ranking

Anne Applebaum
8
2022.02.18 09:00

Anne Applebaum: We should have started preparing Ukraine for invasion in 2015 – interview

8
Independence day ceremony in Vilnius
2022.02.18 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day amid war panic

German soldiers load tank howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany
2022.02.18 11:15

Another German army reinforcement reaches Lithuania amid Ukraine crisis

The opening of Sentsov's latest film, Rhino.
2022.02.17 17:01

Sentsov: despite Russian aggression, Ukraine is seeing its best time

Medininkai migrant camp
2022.02.18 14:38

Lithuanian government brings back €1,000 payouts for migrants to leave

Ukraine flag
2022.02.17 17:54

EU needs to step up Ukraine’s integration, Lithuanian president says

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping
2022.02.18 12:00

French president urges China’s Xi Jinping to stop punishing Lithuania

Covid-19 testing
2022.02.18 11:20

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,604 new cases, five deaths

Cyberattacks (associative image)
2022.02.18 09:50

Agency warns of raised cyber security alert in Lithuania, no Ukraine-related incidents yet