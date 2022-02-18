News

2022.02.18 14:38

Lithuanian government brings back €1,000 payouts for migrants to leave

BNS2022.02.18 14:38
Medininkai migrant camp
Medininkai migrant camp / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania is bringing back the policy of offering cash payments to migrants who agree to return to their country of origin.

The Interior Ministry said on Friday that 1,000-euro payouts would be offered for three months, between February 21 and May 21.

Previously, 1,000-euro sums were paid out to 363 migrants between December 8 and January 20.

The Interior Ministry says that some 70 people are now considering the option.

Since the beginning of last year, 841 migrants have voluntarily returned home from Lithuania, including 330 who received 300-euro payments and 33 who were offered 500 euros.

Most of the funds came from the European Commission.

