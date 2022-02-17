News

EU needs to step up Ukraine’s integration, Lithuanian president says

The European Union has a chance to demonstrate unity and speed up Ukraine’s integration, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said after the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

“We have a great opportunity to demonstrate that unity and speak more about those things we paid less attention to before – first of all, about a very clear perspective for Ukraine in terms of EU integration,” Nausėda told reporters in Brussels.

“Yes, we held an EU summit in December, focused on this issue, but today, we want to speak about it more clearly and specifically and provide very clear instruments, including financial and economic, for that to happen,” he added.

In his words, Ukraine is trying to carry out reforms needed for integration despite the existing tensions sparked by Russia.

“We all agree that Ukraine is the EU's associated partner, Ukraine is a country with the same European values and principles, and Ukraine, despite the whole complicated situation, continues to try and implement those reforms that are necessary,” the president said.

“[Ukraine] is demonstrating by all means its motivation and very serious preparation for integration. I think we can truly do more and send those signals to not disappoint them,” he added.

Ongoing testing

According to Nausėda, Russia continues to test the West, as proven by the demonstration of its military capabilities.

“With no doubt, our testing continues. It’s happening every day in increasingly new ways, and here, we don’t need to have any illusions,” the Lithuanian leader said. “It’s probably also a way to maintain the attention and tension.”

The EU, however, is united and consistent on the Ukraine issue, Nausėda said, adding that it is “a very good deterrence factor against Russia”.

Kyiv has been seeking EU and NATO membership for years, with the country’s officials saying it is Ukraine’s priority.

Meanwhile, Moscow objects to Ukraine’s NATO integration and has recently amassed around 150,000 troops and military equipment near its borders in what the West believes is preparation for invasion.

