Financial Times puts Vilnius second in fDi Intelligence ranking

Lithuania has come in second in the Financial Times' latest ranking of Europe's financially and economically advanced and entrepreneurial cities.

Vilnius was assessed in the general category of medium-size cities as part of the ranking announced on Thursday, the Lithuanian capital's development agency Go Vilnius said.

Produced by the Financial Times' investment arm fDi Intelligence, the European Cities and Regions of the Future 2022/2023 rating is based on the assessment of Covid-19 pandemic handling, the description of prior and future investments, sustainability initiatives, as well as activities promoting tourism.

The ranking is updated every two years, and Vilnius was placed 4th in 2020.