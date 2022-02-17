News

2022.02.17 12:11

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 7,620 new cases, 9 deaths

BNS2022.02.17 12:11
A woman with a facemask
A woman with a facemask / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has confirmed 7,620 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, official statistics showed on Thursday morning.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has edged down a little and now stands at 1,736, including 98 ICU cases.

Overall, 842,200 people in Lithuania have been infected with the coronavirus at least once since the start of the pandemic, and the death toll has reached 8,200.

The 14-day infection rate now stands at 4,555.8 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests at 51.5 percent.

The daily count of new infections had been rising at a rapid pace since late 2021, but took a downward turn in early February after hitting a new high of over 14,000 cases.

Vaccination sites were closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

Some 69.9 percent of the Lithuanian population have received at least one jab so far.

All of the nine latest fatalities were aged over 60, with more than half of them in their 80s. Four were fully vaccinated.

# News# Coronavirus
