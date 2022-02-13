Where can you have the cheapest Valentine’s Day date in Baltics?

A date with dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and a movie will cost the most in Tallinn among the Baltic capitals. On the eve of February 14, analysts Picodi calculated the price of a date in different cities.

Of the cities included in the rating, Zurich, Oslo and Helsinki are the most expensive places to go on a date. A romantic evening may set you back between 162 and 199 euros.

In Vilnius and Riga, you can get away with 78 euros, in Tallinn you'll spend 88 euros. Similar prices are in Vienna (89 euros), Berlin (86 euros) and Moscow (74 euros). In Paris, taking your date out will cost 111 euros.

Meanwhile, you can expect to get most romantic value for your money in Bogota and Istanbul. An evening for two in these cities will cost 42 euros and 38 euros, respectively.

How was it calculated?

The ranking took into account prices at mid-priced restaurants for a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine, as well as prices of standard tickets at chain movie theaters for evening screenings on Friday through Sunday.