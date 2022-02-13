News

2022.02.13 14:00

Where can you have the cheapest Valentine’s Day date in Baltics?

Novaya Gazeta-Baltya2022.02.13 14:00
Dinner date (associative image)
Dinner date (associative image) / Shutterstock

A date with dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and a movie will cost the most in Tallinn among the Baltic capitals. On the eve of February 14, analysts Picodi calculated the price of a date in different cities.

Of the cities included in the rating, Zurich, Oslo and Helsinki are the most expensive places to go on a date. A romantic evening may set you back between 162 and 199 euros.

In Vilnius and Riga, you can get away with 78 euros, in Tallinn you'll spend 88 euros. Similar prices are in Vienna (89 euros), Berlin (86 euros) and Moscow (74 euros). In Paris, taking your date out will cost 111 euros.

Meanwhile, you can expect to get most romantic value for your money in Bogota and Istanbul. An evening for two in these cities will cost 42 euros and 38 euros, respectively.

How was it calculated?

The ranking took into account prices at mid-priced restaurants for a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine, as well as prices of standard tickets at chain movie theaters for evening screenings on Friday through Sunday.

# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Javelin system delivered to Lithuania from the US
2 h ago

Can small countries ensure arms supply security – comment

Trucks (associative image)
4 h ago

Despite diplomatic rows, Lithuania’s exports show substantial growth

Monika Liu
9
15 h ago

Lithuania picks Monika Liu to go to Eurovision

9
Kaunas
5
1 d ago

Kaunas expects tourism bonanza as European Capital of Culture

5
Road to a frontline position near Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine on the Azov coast
6
1 d ago

Along Donbass steppes, troops await Putin’s next move

6
Belarusian opposition
1 d ago

EU grants €4m to bolster Vilnius-based Belarusian university

Chinese representative office in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuanian officials criticise opposition MP after meeting with Chinese diplomat

Beef
1 d ago

Lithuania stopped selling beef to China even before import ban – PM

Lithuanian and Israeli parliament speakers
2022.02.11 13:50

Israel denies having forbidden Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine – official

Pregnancy
2022.02.11 13:21

Migrant women charged for hospital birth in Lithuania

Monika Liu
9
2022.02.12 23:08

Lithuania picks Monika Liu to go to Eurovision

9
Trucks (associative image)
2022.02.13 10:00

Despite diplomatic rows, Lithuania’s exports show substantial growth

Javelin system delivered to Lithuania from the US
2022.02.13 12:00

Can small countries ensure arms supply security – comment