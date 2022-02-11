Migrant women charged for hospital birth in Lithuania

Migrants who are granted temporary residence permits in Lithuania lose the right to free healthcare services, such as hospital births.

LRT.lt interviewed a woman from Afghanistan. In October, in the third month of her pregnancy, she spent more than a week in the woods between Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania.

Eventually, the Afghan woman was allowed to enter Lithuania. She currently lives in one of the refugee accommodation centres in the country.

Her baby is due in spring, but every visit to the doctor means that her family must find money to pay for it. According to the woman, she has already had two check-ups in Lithuania.

“The first check-up at the camp was free, but the second time, I had to pay,” she said.

If she decides to give birth in one of the Lithuanian hospitals, she will have to pay between 629 and 2,785 euros for the service.

The residence permit in Lithuania means that migrants must pay compulsory health insurance (PSD) contributions. In other words, they are no longer entitled to a free provision of most medical services in the country.

“People who get a temporary resident permit in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons are not covered by health insurance until they start working,” said Eglė Samuchovaitė, a representative of the Lithuanian Red Cross.

“Minor children of unemployed parents, women with minor children, and pregnant women are also uninsured. They also cannot be registered as unemployed at the Employment Service unless they have been employed for six months in Lithuania,” she added.

The Lithuanian Red Cross is aware of at least a few cases where women who have given birth or are about to give birth do not have the money to pay for hospital services, according to Samuchovaitė.

Loophole

Institutions admit that the rights of migrants who have residence permits in Lithuania are diminished in terms of health care. According to them, the foreigners' legal status changes after obtaining a residence permit, therefore, they must pay for medical services, such as hospital birth.

“Illegal migrants, who do not have residence permits in Lithuania, are not covered by the PSD, but the state pays for their healthcare,” the health ministry said in a written response.

According to the ministry, the procedure is regulated by the decisions of Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, who is the emergency operations manager.

According to these decisions, migrants who have not yet applied for asylum or are minors receive all necessary healthcare services free of charge. The same applies to migrants who have not been granted a residence permit.

But if the authorities grant a residence permit, migrants must pay to receive healthcare services.

“In order to close this loophole, a draft amendment to the Law on Health Insurance is currently being prepared,” Tatjana Golubajeva, Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Fund, told LRT.lt,

“It would allow for the state budget to pay for the necessary health care of foreigners who have illegally crossed the border and who have been granted a temporary residence permit in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons,” she added.

According to the interior ministry, 103 foreigners, who have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus, have been granted asylum since 2021, while 71 have been granted a residence and work permit.