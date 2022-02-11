News

2022.02.11 13:21

Migrant women charged for hospital birth in Lithuania

Jurga Bakaitė, LRT.lt2022.02.11 13:21
Pregnancy
Pregnancy / Vida Press

Migrants who are granted temporary residence permits in Lithuania lose the right to free healthcare services, such as hospital births.

LRT.lt interviewed a woman from Afghanistan. In October, in the third month of her pregnancy, she spent more than a week in the woods between Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania.

Eventually, the Afghan woman was allowed to enter Lithuania. She currently lives in one of the refugee accommodation centres in the country.

Her baby is due in spring, but every visit to the doctor means that her family must find money to pay for it. According to the woman, she has already had two check-ups in Lithuania.

“The first check-up at the camp was free, but the second time, I had to pay,” she said.

Migrants in Lithuania
Migrants in Lithuania / Sienos Grupė

If she decides to give birth in one of the Lithuanian hospitals, she will have to pay between 629 and 2,785 euros for the service.

The residence permit in Lithuania means that migrants must pay compulsory health insurance (PSD) contributions. In other words, they are no longer entitled to a free provision of most medical services in the country.

“People who get a temporary resident permit in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons are not covered by health insurance until they start working,” said Eglė Samuchovaitė, a representative of the Lithuanian Red Cross.

“Minor children of unemployed parents, women with minor children, and pregnant women are also uninsured. They also cannot be registered as unemployed at the Employment Service unless they have been employed for six months in Lithuania,” she added.

Eglė Samuchovaitė
Eglė Samuchovaitė / Lithuanian Red Cross

The Lithuanian Red Cross is aware of at least a few cases where women who have given birth or are about to give birth do not have the money to pay for hospital services, according to Samuchovaitė.

Loophole

Institutions admit that the rights of migrants who have residence permits in Lithuania are diminished in terms of health care. According to them, the foreigners' legal status changes after obtaining a residence permit, therefore, they must pay for medical services, such as hospital birth.

“Illegal migrants, who do not have residence permits in Lithuania, are not covered by the PSD, but the state pays for their healthcare,” the health ministry said in a written response.

According to the ministry, the procedure is regulated by the decisions of Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, who is the emergency operations manager.

According to these decisions, migrants who have not yet applied for asylum or are minors receive all necessary healthcare services free of charge. The same applies to migrants who have not been granted a residence permit.

Minor migrant in Lithuania
Minor migrant in Lithuania / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

But if the authorities grant a residence permit, migrants must pay to receive healthcare services.

“In order to close this loophole, a draft amendment to the Law on Health Insurance is currently being prepared,” Tatjana Golubajeva, Deputy Director of the National Health Insurance Fund, told LRT.lt,

“It would allow for the state budget to pay for the necessary health care of foreigners who have illegally crossed the border and who have been granted a temporary residence permit in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons,” she added.

According to the interior ministry, 103 foreigners, who have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus, have been granted asylum since 2021, while 71 have been granted a residence and work permit.

Pregnancy
Eglė Samuchovaitė
Migrants in Lithuania
Minor migrant in Lithuania
# Society# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Russian and Belarusian forces started a 10-day large-scale military exercise in Belarus
1 h ago

Russia begins military drills in Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

Cars queue at a mobile Covid-19 testing site in Vilnius
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 11,114 new cases, 13 deaths

PM Ingrida Šimonytė with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
3 h ago

Lithuanian leaders vow ‘firm support’ for Ukraine in Kyiv and Berlin

The flags of China and the European Union.
3 h ago

Taiwan, Canada, Japan to join EU’s WTO case over China‘s sanctions on Lithuania

Gabrielius Landsbergis in Australia
4 h ago

China-bound products will find new markets, says Lithuanian FM, rejects criticism over Singapore

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Making friends and fending off enemies

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Ukraine
20 h ago

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania to reach Ukraine within days – PM

Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava
5
22 h ago

Worker strike at Lithuania’s Achema continues amid conflicting reports on numbers

5
Taiwan
23 h ago

Latvian MP on Lithuania’s Taiwan mission: do you want to foster ties or just ‘piss off China’?

Reichstag in Germany
1 d ago

German firms promise not to leave Lithuania despite China’s pressure, aide says

Taiwan
2022.02.10 14:00

Latvian MP on Lithuania’s Taiwan mission: do you want to foster ties or just ‘piss off China’?

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Ukraine
2022.02.10 16:48

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania to reach Ukraine within days – PM

Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava
5
2022.02.10 15:32

Worker strike at Lithuania’s Achema continues amid conflicting reports on numbers

5
Gabrielius Landsbergis in Australia
2022.02.11 09:14

China-bound products will find new markets, says Lithuanian FM, rejects criticism over Singapore

The flags of China and the European Union.
2022.02.11 10:07

Taiwan, Canada, Japan to join EU’s WTO case over China‘s sanctions on Lithuania

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.02.11 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Making friends and fending off enemies

Cars queue at a mobile Covid-19 testing site in Vilnius
2022.02.11 11:14

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 11,114 new cases, 13 deaths

Russian and Belarusian forces started a 10-day large-scale military exercise in Belarus
2022.02.11 11:42

Russia begins military drills in Belarus amid Ukraine crisis

PM Ingrida Šimonytė with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
2022.02.11 10:07

Lithuanian leaders vow ‘firm support’ for Ukraine in Kyiv and Berlin