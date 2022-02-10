News

2022.02.10 15:32

Worker strike at Lithuania’s Achema continues amid conflicting reports on numbers

Valdas Pryšmantas, BNS2022.02.10 15:32
Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava
Workers of the fertiliser producer Achema launch a strike in Jonava / T. Biliūnas/BNS

Around 300 workers at Lithuania's nitrogen fertiliser plant Achema are taking part in an indefinite strike that entered its third day on Thursday, according to union leader Birutė Daškevičienė.

Meanwhile, Achema CEO Ramūnas Miliauskas says that the actual number of strikers is much smaller.

Read more: Achema strike first of this scale in Lithuania, but management will not budge

“We had about 150 workers on strike each day and a similar number today,” Daškevičienė told BNS on Thursday. “In total, around 300 are taking part.”

“On Friday, the shift will change and there will be another 150 people or so,” she added.

However, Miliauskas told BNS that “the number of workers on strike has fallen from 130 on February 8 to 114 today”.

“The factory is operating as it did before the strike,” he said.

Daškevičienė confirmed that Achema's ammonium nitrate unit was back in operation after being halted due to the strike on Tuesday.

The union's leader said there were no plans to end the strike.

“No changes yet. There has been no contact [from the administration],” she said.

The workers say they will continue to strike until the management signs a two-year collective agreement on wages and other guarantees.

Miliauskas has said repeatedly in recent days that the management has no intention of meeting the demand.

Achema plant in Jonava
Achema plant in Jonava / BNS

“Partners do not behave the way the union does now. We are being forced to give exclusive privileges to union members, thus bypassing the remaining two-thirds of the company's employees,” he has said in a statement.

Currently, about 37 percent of Achema's 1,300 employees are members of the union.

Social Security and Labour Minister Monika Navickienė on Thursday morning called on “all employers” to seek agreement with their employees.

Irena Segalovičienė, President Gitanas Nausėda's chief economic and social policy adviser, said on Wednesday that it was necessary to promote collective agreements and broaden their coverage.

