Belarus pushing out Lithuanian businesses in retaliation for sanctions – media

Five Lithuanian-owned companies are facing sanctions by the Belarusian government, the country's business news website officelife.media has reported.

Representatives of these companies have told LRT.lt that they would not comment on political decisions.

The article mentions Mindaugas Marcinkevičius, a minority shareholder of Vilniaus Prekyba group, who owns the Mart inn Food supermarket chain in Belarus. Moreover, the DIY chain Oma, owned by Lithuania's Kesko group, might be sanctioned.

Other companies facing possible sanctions include Vakarų Medienos Grupė that has four companies in Belarus and produces particle boards, plywood and furniture, as well as Monolit Prom Invest providing customs mediation services, and pharmaceutical company NatiVita with investments from Pharnasanta Group, a company indirectly owned by Lithuanian businessman Gediminas Žiemelis.

Alexander Lukashenko could impose sanctions in response to the termination of the contract between Belarusian potash producer Belaruskali and Lithuanian Railways, LTG, the country's state-owned railway company.

Minsk, Belarus / AP

There are 575 Lithuania-owned companies operating in Belarus. They include Audimas, Modus Group, Kauno Grūdai, Eugesta, and others.

On January 12, the Lithuanian government decided that the Belaruskali-LTG contract clashed with Lithuania's national security interests, ordering the railway company to terminate it as of February 1. This follows US sanctions on the Belarusian company, announced in August and imposed on December 9.

Belaruskali went on to appeal the Lithuanian government's decision, and Minsk banned the transit of trains with fertilisers and oil products from Lithuania.