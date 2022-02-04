News

Travel update: Lithuania scraps self-isolation for EEA arrivals

As of Saturday, travellers from the European Economic Area countries will not be required to self-isolate after arriving in Lithuania. However, those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will need to get tested before the trip, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

All EEA countries (EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) are being moved from the ministry's red list to the yellow list.

This means that arrivals from these countries will not have to self-isolate, even if they have not been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

Those without immunity, however, will be required to take a pre-departure test. The requirement applies to people who have not had the infection within the past 180 days and have not taken the booster shot (in cases where they were vaccinated more than 270 days ago).

A PCR test has to be taken within 72 hours before arriving in Lithuania, while an antigen test is valid for 48 hours.

Arrivals from outside the EEA will be required to take a pre-departure test and self-isolate for seven days once in Lithuania, unless they have had the coronavirus in the past 180 days or have been fully vaccinated.

Moreover, two more vaccines – Nuvaxovid and Covishield – will be recognised in Lithuania, meaning that those inoculated with the vaccines will be considered properly vaccinated.

All travellers must also fill in a questionnaire before coming to Lithuania.

The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation rules can be found here.

