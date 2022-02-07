Lithuania mulls four-day workweek for some parents

Lithuanian parliament Seimas is considering introducing a four-day workweek for parents working in the public sector. Under the proposal, one of the parents with a child under 3 years old would be allowed to work less.

On Wednesday, the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance agreed to allow employees of state and municipal companies and institutions to work 32 hours per week if they are raising children up to the age of 3.

The Labour Code amendments were submitted to the Seimas by the parliament speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and members of the Liberal Movement Political Group.

According to Čmilytė-Nielsen, the four-day workweek was proposed in the public sector because both childcare benefits and the wages of those working in state and municipal institutions are paid from the public funds.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / D. Umbrasas/LRT

If companies in the private sector also decided to introduce similar measures, they would need to absorb the additional financial burden themselves, the parliament speaker said.

“Companies can introduce this practice if they are financially able to do so,” she told the Committee on Budget and Finance.

The Political Group of Democrats “For Lithuania” is in favour of extending the four-day workweek to the private sector as well.

“After decades of not counting the human cost of building businesses on the lowest wages, we now have a demographic downturn, emigration,” said Tomas Tomilinas, member of the Democrats’ Political Group.

Work / E. Blaževič/LRT

“In that sense, we need to think forward in order to have people in Lithuania who can work comfortably, and we need to invest in people and their family relations,” he added.

But according to the business representatives, the four-day workweek would not be financially viable without state compensation.

“It would be a big burden for employers, especially now because we have a lot of economic issues, both inside and outside Lithuania,” said Ričardas Sartatavičius, chairman of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists.

Lithuanian Environment Ministry has been running a four-day workweek pilot project since September last year. Here, the employees are encouraged to plan their work so that Friday is “as free as possible”, said an adviser to the environment minister Toma Leonova.

Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas, his workers’ productivity “has not decreased much” due to the four-day workweek.

The Human Rights Committee has also endorsed the proposal to extend the four-day workweek to both the public and private sectors. The amendments will now be discussed by the Committee on Social Affairs and Labour that will present their conclusions to the Seimas.