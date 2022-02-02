News

2022.02.02 12:40

Lithuanian Academy of Sciences slammed for convening all-male presidium

Aida Murauskaitė, LRT.lt2022.02.02 12:40
Lithuanian Academy of Sciences
Lithuanian Academy of Sciences / BNS

On Tuesday, a new presidium of the Lithuanian Academy of Sciences (LMA) began its work. It consists of nine male academics, but there is no intended sexism, says LMA President Jūras Banys.

According to Banys, the presidium members are chairs of different LMA scientific divisions.

“Since the divisions elected men [as their chairs], I cannot choose not to nominate them to the presidium under the LMA statutes,” he told LRT.lt

In his words, scientists can become members of the LMA based on their academic merit, irrespective of their “gender, race, or sexual orientation”.

Jūras Banys
Jūras Banys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to Banys, there is “neither sexism nor discrimination” inside the LMA, and “the Academy is very active in promoting women” in science through various awards and scholarships.

“Gender equality is a very important issue, and I would like to see more women in the Academy,” he said. “The issue of equality for women in science is a complex one across Europe. There is no single answer.”

Not all agree, however. According to Natalija Arlauskaitė, a political science professor at Vilnius University, the LMA is an archaic institution that follows old-fashioned hierarchical structure.

“The institution itself is very archaic. In many countries, science academies are relics of an earlier academic hierarchy. Therefore, it is not very surprising that [the LMA’s] internal structure looks the way it does,” she said.

In her words, archaic institutions “don’t find worthy women because they don’t look for them”. This is important because the LMA is active in shaping Lithuania’s science policy, she added.

Lithuanian Academy of Sciences
Jūras Banys
# Society# Science
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Polish F-16 jets
2 h ago

Lithuania and Poland discuss reinforcing military cooperation

Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits another high with 12,278 new infections

Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus
3 h ago

MEPs say Russia plans to ‘subjugate and occupy Belarus’

Saving
6
4 h ago

Growth and inflation: Lithuanian economy in 2021

6
The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
18 h ago

Minsk knew there was no plane bomb – Lithuanian ministry on ICAO probe

President Gitanas Nausėda at an event celebrating the 103-year anniversary of the Lithuanian military
19 h ago

Beefing up Lithuania’s defence industry is national security priority – president

Eastern Ukraine
7
19 h ago

Eastern Ukraine faces threat of new war amid smouldering old conflict

7
Energy (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania devises plan to ensure energy security amid Russian threats – ministry

Lunar New Year in Taiwan
20 h ago

First batch of Lithuanian rum sells out in less than one hour in Taiwan – media

Corruption (associative image)
22 h ago

Lithuania’s corruption map: healthcare and courts seen as most bribery-ridden sectors

Lunar New Year in Taiwan
2022.02.01 15:56

First batch of Lithuanian rum sells out in less than one hour in Taiwan – media

Corruption (associative image)
2022.02.01 14:12

Lithuania’s corruption map: healthcare and courts seen as most bribery-ridden sectors

Saving
6
2022.02.02 08:00

Growth and inflation: Lithuanian economy in 2021

6
Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.02.02 10:00

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits another high with 12,278 new infections

Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus
2022.02.02 09:10

MEPs say Russia plans to ‘subjugate and occupy Belarus’

Eastern Ukraine
7
2022.02.01 17:30

Eastern Ukraine faces threat of new war amid smouldering old conflict

7
President Gitanas Nausėda at an event celebrating the 103-year anniversary of the Lithuanian military
2022.02.01 17:40

Beefing up Lithuania’s defence industry is national security priority – president

Energy (associative image)
2022.02.01 17:10

Lithuania devises plan to ensure energy security amid Russian threats – ministry

The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
2022.02.01 18:15

Minsk knew there was no plane bomb – Lithuanian ministry on ICAO probe

Polish F-16 jets
2022.02.02 10:25

Lithuania and Poland discuss reinforcing military cooperation