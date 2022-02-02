Lithuanian Academy of Sciences slammed for convening all-male presidium

On Tuesday, a new presidium of the Lithuanian Academy of Sciences (LMA) began its work. It consists of nine male academics, but there is no intended sexism, says LMA President Jūras Banys.

According to Banys, the presidium members are chairs of different LMA scientific divisions.

“Since the divisions elected men [as their chairs], I cannot choose not to nominate them to the presidium under the LMA statutes,” he told LRT.lt

In his words, scientists can become members of the LMA based on their academic merit, irrespective of their “gender, race, or sexual orientation”.

Jūras Banys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to Banys, there is “neither sexism nor discrimination” inside the LMA, and “the Academy is very active in promoting women” in science through various awards and scholarships.

“Gender equality is a very important issue, and I would like to see more women in the Academy,” he said. “The issue of equality for women in science is a complex one across Europe. There is no single answer.”

Not all agree, however. According to Natalija Arlauskaitė, a political science professor at Vilnius University, the LMA is an archaic institution that follows old-fashioned hierarchical structure.

“The institution itself is very archaic. In many countries, science academies are relics of an earlier academic hierarchy. Therefore, it is not very surprising that [the LMA’s] internal structure looks the way it does,” she said.

In her words, archaic institutions “don’t find worthy women because they don’t look for them”. This is important because the LMA is active in shaping Lithuania’s science policy, she added.