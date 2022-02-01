News

2022.02.01 18:15

Minsk knew there was no plane bomb – Lithuanian ministry on ICAO probe

BNS2022.02.01 18:15
The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk / BNS

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) continues its probe into the diversion and forced landing of a Ryanair plane, en route from Athens to Vilnius, in Minsk.

The Belarusian services were aware there was no bomb on the plane, the Lithuanian transport and communication ministry said, citing data provided by Polish law enforcement institutions to the ICAO Council on January 31.

“Poland has provided additional information to the ICAO investigation team. It includes records made by an air controller from the air traffic control tower in Minsk, proving that Belarusian services knew there was no bomb on the plane,” the ministry said.

“This is the testimony of the same Minsk Airport officer the ICAO investigation team could not question during its visit to Belarus,” it added.

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Based on this testimony and video footage, it is clear there were outsiders in the control tower in Minsk Airport and that they made orders to the airport staff, according to the ministry.

The ICAO launched its investigation last year after the Ryanair plane with 126 passengers, en route from Athens to Vilnius, was diverted to and forced to land in Minsk. A fighter jet was also scrambled during the incident.

Once the plane landed in Minsk, Belarusian opposition blogger Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapiega were detained.

Ryanair said Belarusian air traffic controllers told the pilots to divert the plane because supposedly there was a bomb on the plane. Subsequent checks found no explosives.

Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega

Several countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, as well as the EU, imposed sanctions on Belarus in response to the incident.

Having assessed the investigation team’s report, the ICAO Council concluded that the false plane bomb threat was intentional.

The provision of false information posing threat to the safety of a flying plane is a violation of the Montreal Convention, it added.

The ICAO was presented with the incident investigation report on January 17, but extended the probe after receiving additional information.

