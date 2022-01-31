News

2022.01.31 10:17

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 5,793 new cases, 12 deaths

BNS2022.01.31 10:17
People with facemasks in Klaipėda
People with facemasks in Klaipėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania confirmed 5,793 new coronavirus infections over Sunday, official statistics reported on Monday morning.

Twelve people died of Covid-19 over the same period, only two of whom were fully vaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Lithuania's hospitals has reached 1,339, up by about 70 from the day before, including 87 ICU cases.

About 13,800 molecular (PCR) tests for COVID-19 and 711 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen further to 3,886.5 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage of positive tests at 40.4 percent.

Overall, around 679,500 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and the death toll has reached almost 7,900.

# News# Coronavirus
