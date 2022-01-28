News

2022.01.28 10:41

Lithuanian PM to be patron of World Litvak Forum

BNS2022.01.28 10:41
PM Ingrida Šimonytė
PM Ingrida Šimonytė / Dž. G. Barysaitė/Seimas Office

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has become the patron of the World Litvak Forum that Lithuania's second-biggest city Kaunas will host in September as part of the European Capital of Culture 2022 programme.

“Litvaks are a highly important part of the identity of our country, which we ourselves have to comprehend even better. Leonidas Donskis called Litvaks the pioneers of global Lithuania, as they had become cosmopolites,” Šimonytė said in a press release on Friday.

“Therefore it's difficult to overestimate the importance of Litvaks as a unique bridge between Lithuania and the world,” she said. “Therefore, today we must strive to nurture all the surviving Litvak heritage, and to bring back its unique shade to our identity.”

The forum is scheduled to take place at Kaunas Vytautas Magnus University on September 29-30, according to the government's press office.

“Over the course of several days, the World Litvak Forum will feature a cultural programme complete with discussions with renowned artists, academics, and representatives of the cultural world about the Litvak identity, memory, and the role of culture in creating possible visions for the future”, it said.

# Society# Legacy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
People with facemasks
27 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits record 3rd day in a row with 11,365 new cases

NATO flag
1 h ago

Danish fighters joining NATO’s Baltic air policing mission

President Gitanas Nausėda at an event celebrating the 103-year anniversary of the Lithuanian military
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Talking war

Remigijus Šimašius
18 h ago

Vilnius mayor calls to end pandemic restrictions

Vilnius Palace of Concerts and Sports
20 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace could be turned into Jewish museum, Lithuanian PM suggests

Valdemar Tomaševski
20 h ago

Lithuania’s Electoral Action of Poles leader to join European nationalist meeting

updated
Conscripts
22 h ago

Lithuania moving toward de facto universal military service – minister

The flags of China and the European Union.
23 h ago

EU sues China over sanctions against Lithuania

Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania
1 d ago

Lithuanian president urges to ‘fix’ Taiwan office name

Ukrainian troops.
6
1 d ago

US rejects Russian demand on NATO expansion, but offers 'path' out of Ukraine crisis

6
The flags of China and the European Union.
2022.01.27 12:10

EU sues China over sanctions against Lithuania

Remigijus Šimašius
2022.01.27 16:39

Vilnius mayor calls to end pandemic restrictions

Conscripts
2022.01.27 13:06

Lithuania moving toward de facto universal military service – minister

Vilnius Palace of Concerts and Sports
2022.01.27 15:13

Vilnius Sports Palace could be turned into Jewish museum, Lithuanian PM suggests

President Gitanas Nausėda at an event celebrating the 103-year anniversary of the Lithuanian military
2022.01.28 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Talking war

Valdemar Tomaševski
2022.01.27 14:48

Lithuania’s Electoral Action of Poles leader to join European nationalist meeting

updated
NATO flag
2022.01.28 09:26

Danish fighters joining NATO’s Baltic air policing mission

People with facemasks
2022.01.28 10:51

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits record 3rd day in a row with 11,365 new cases