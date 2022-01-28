Lithuanian PM to be patron of World Litvak Forum

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has become the patron of the World Litvak Forum that Lithuania's second-biggest city Kaunas will host in September as part of the European Capital of Culture 2022 programme.

“Litvaks are a highly important part of the identity of our country, which we ourselves have to comprehend even better. Leonidas Donskis called Litvaks the pioneers of global Lithuania, as they had become cosmopolites,” Šimonytė said in a press release on Friday.

“Therefore it's difficult to overestimate the importance of Litvaks as a unique bridge between Lithuania and the world,” she said. “Therefore, today we must strive to nurture all the surviving Litvak heritage, and to bring back its unique shade to our identity.”

The forum is scheduled to take place at Kaunas Vytautas Magnus University on September 29-30, according to the government's press office.

“Over the course of several days, the World Litvak Forum will feature a cultural programme complete with discussions with renowned artists, academics, and representatives of the cultural world about the Litvak identity, memory, and the role of culture in creating possible visions for the future”, it said.