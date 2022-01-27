Disney+ to launch in Lithuania

The streaming service Disney+ is to debut in Lithuania and several dozen other countries this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The company announced on Wednesday plans to launch its services in 42 countries and 11 territories across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Disney+ plus will be available in all the three Baltic countries, as well as Poland and 19 other countries in Europe.

The company has not, however, disclosed the launch dates for each country or subscription plan details.

The streaming service Disney+ was launched in late 2019.