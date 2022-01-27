News

2022.01.27 10:02

Disney+ to launch in Lithuania

LRT.lt2022.01.27 10:02
TV set (associative image)
TV set (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The streaming service Disney+ is to debut in Lithuania and several dozen other countries this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The company announced on Wednesday plans to launch its services in 42 countries and 11 territories across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Disney+ plus will be available in all the three Baltic countries, as well as Poland and 19 other countries in Europe.

The company has not, however, disclosed the launch dates for each country or subscription plan details.

The streaming service Disney+ was launched in late 2019.

# Economy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Ukrainian troops.
6
1 min. ago

US rejects Russian demand on NATO expansion, but offers 'path' out of Ukraine crisis

6
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
17 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 10,630 new cases

Clint Eastwood
1 h ago

Clint Eastwood pursues legal battle against Lithuanian firm despite unfavourable ruling

Lithuanian biathlon delegation
1 h ago

Lithuanian biathletes don 'partisan' uniforms for Beijing Winter Olympics

Migrants in Lithuania
2 h ago

Migrants entering Lithuania via Belarus are neither legal nor illegal – judge

Vilnius Psychiatric Hospital
6
16 h ago

Amid pandemic, Vilnius psychiatric hospital sees 'more seriously ill patients' – interview

6
The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
17 h ago

Lithuanian government approves strategy to prep society for resistance

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
18 h ago

No plans to scrap Covid certificates, says Lithuanian minister

Lithuanian military
19 h ago

Lithuania updates mobilisation plans in face of Russia threat

Covid-19 testing
19 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 9,490 new cases

Olaf Scholz
2022.01.26 11:51

Berlin ‘undermining’ joint response to China’s pressure against Lithuania – Politico

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
2022.01.26 17:24

Lithuanian government approves strategy to prep society for resistance

Covid-19 testing
2022.01.26 14:44

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 9,490 new cases

Lithuanian military
2022.01.26 15:02

Lithuania updates mobilisation plans in face of Russia threat

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
2022.01.26 16:15

No plans to scrap Covid certificates, says Lithuanian minister

Lithuanian passport
2022.01.26 14:05

People to declare their ethnicity to have non-Lithuanian letters in their names, says minister

Vilnius Psychiatric Hospital
6
2022.01.26 17:45

Amid pandemic, Vilnius psychiatric hospital sees 'more seriously ill patients' – interview

6
Russian armed forced.
2022.01.26 12:30

Latvia accuses Russia of Covid ‘pretext’ to cancel arms control inspections

Migrants in Lithuania
2022.01.27 08:00

Migrants entering Lithuania via Belarus are neither legal nor illegal – judge

Lithuanian biathlon delegation
2022.01.27 09:00

Lithuanian biathletes don 'partisan' uniforms for Beijing Winter Olympics