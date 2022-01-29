Ad hoc response to Russia a problem for Baltic states – opinion

Russia’s operation in Kazakhstan has revealed that its problem is not the West. For the Baltic states, meanwhile, the problem remains the ad hoc Western response. Andrey Makarychev, professor of regional political studies at Estonia’s University of Tartu, writes for LRT English.

In early January, Russian foreign policy was facing two crises at a time: unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with the US, NATO and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), on the one hand, and the securitisation of the domestic upheaval in Kazakhstan, on the other. In parallel to the escalation of tensions with the West, Moscow opted for a militarised reaction to the riots in Kazakhstan, for the first time using Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for sending troops to this country.

These two overlapping events have elucidated the multiplicity of issues that Russian foreign policy has to tackle. On the one hand, it became clear that the real challenges to Russian strategic positions in the neighbouring post-Soviet countries come not from the West, but either from domestic instability of Russia-loyal autocratic regimes, or from such military confrontations as the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

In both cases Russian reaction included a post-factum military component, yet by and large it remained relatively modest, which elucidates a key dilemma Moscow is facing in dealing with its southern neighbors: it wants to remain a viable security actor all across the post-Soviet region, yet at a low price and with minimal binding commitments.

Protests in Kazakhstan / AP

The pro-Kremlin media portrayed the Western reaction to the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan as “furious”; yet in fact this reaction was quite calm. This relative tranquility can be deciphered as follows: “You wanted to have your sphere of influence – all right, you’ve got it, and now we’ll see how much China and Turkey would enjoy it”.

Indeed, the fast withdrawal of Russian forces from Kazakhstan might be explained by a negative reaction to the CSTO operation from China. Yet another explanation is Russia’s avoidance of conducting two campaigns at a time, in Kazakhstan and – potentially – in Ukraine. Regardless of the reasons, the very fact of short-term troop deployment by the request of a Russian ally and under the aegis of a Russia-patronised military alliance was a largely performative but politically meaningful gesture of carving out and cementing a group of countries being geopolitically loyal to Russia and ready to accept its leadership and superiority.

Russian pro-Kremlin media has already used this multilateral action to underscore Russian strength and power as trump cards in dealing with the West in the future.

However, under a closer scrutiny it appears that the solidification of Russian grip over its CSTO allies only weakens Putin’s broader argument of the alleged ‘marginalisation’ of Russia that is, along the lines of the Kremlin storytellers, extruded from the international politics.

Now it becomes even more lucid that the problem is not in the Western rejection of the whole idea of Russian sphere of influence, but in the Moscow’s desire to expand it militarily and subdue countries that simply don’t find it beneficial to accept Russian leadership. In other words, Russia wants more than it currently has, and this is exactly what characterises all anti-status-quo powers that try hard to punch above their weight.

By the same token, Russian troops sent to Kazakhstan have clearly demonstrated what Moscow understands by its sphere of influence. It is not about economics or, for example, health-related projects – which would be logical due to the Covid-19 pandemic – but primarily about militarily protecting undemocratic regimes that face domestic challenges. With this agenda, it is unlikely that Moscow can easily get in return some meaningful concessions from Kazakhstan when it comes to such issues as, for example, the recognition of the annexation of Crimea or, potentially in the future, of the ‘independence’ of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Even less probable is that Moscow could get support from CSTO in a potential military operation against Ukraine: the relocation of Russian military infrastructure into the Belarusian territory is effectuated, according to the rhetoric of Russian military commanders, within the framework of the Russian – Belarussian Union State.

Unrest in Kazakhstan / AP

Seemingly, the events in Kazakhstan are of a greater importance for the EU than for NATO: Armenia that has formally initiated the military assistance mission to salvage Tokayev is part of the Eastern Partnership group, and Kazakhstan and the EU are tied by the Enhanced Partnership agreement.

Pretending that nothing happens with EU partners would be tantamount to staying aloof from playing a politically meaningful role in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

This is what the former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves had in mind saying that “the EU has done nothing to justify a place at the top table (in talks with Russia). It has been reactive – mainly through expressions of concern – and has become something of a joke. As for actually playing a role to end conflict on its own continent that has killed far more than 14,000 people in Ukraine, it has done nothing. To now cry that the EU is excluded from negotiations when it has done nothing serious to develop a security role since the 2009 Lisbon Treaty created a vice-presidential foreign policy post is frankly bizarre.”

It is remarkable that the thesis of EU’s irrelevance comes from the diametrically opposed poles – both from Moscow and from one of the most liberal ex-heads of state in the entire “new Europe”. Therefore, here we deal with a structural problem for the entire West: the successful European Neighbourhood Policy was from the outset a major factor contributing to the growing and maturing of the liberal international society within which the ideal of collective, equal and indivisible security could be eventually materialised.

Baltic States / Ministry of Defence

Now, the EU faces a double challenge – of being excluded from the groups of interlocutors with Russia on the future of European security, and of losing influence in Kazakhstan and perhaps in Armenia.

Under these circumstances the scope of vulnerabilities that the Baltic states have to cope with is rising.

On the one hand, they are facing the mass scale redeployment of Russian military infrastructure in Belarus, which is of a particular concern for Lithuania and Latvia. In the aftermath of the recent migration crisis provoked by Minsk no one among Belarus’ western neighbours should have any illusions about the abilities and intentions of the Lukashenka regime to inflict security threats and wage hybrid warfare.

On the other hand, many Estonian opinion makers expressed their open disagreement with the recent statement of the US President who doubted that a “minor incursion” of Russia into Ukraine should be strongly reciprocated. German policy of appeasement has also evoked rejection in Estonia.

By the same token, Estonian prime minister has characterised Emmanuel Macron’s intention to open an alternative “European” track of meeting Moscow’s demands as “worrying”. The level of publicity of this debate betrays not only the urgency of the situation, but also the unfortunate cleavages between allies which the Kremlin will be happy to exploit.

Andrey Makarychev is professor of regional political studies at Estonia’s University of Tartu.