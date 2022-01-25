We need more time to improve migrant living conditions in Lithuania – official

Institutions are trying to improve migrant living conditions in Lithuania, but it takes time, said Rustamas Liubajevas, commander of Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service (VSAT) in response to the Seimas Ombudsperson’s report.

On Monday, the Head of the Seimas Ombudsmen’s Office Erika Leonaitė published a report, in which she stated that the living conditions at the Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre (FRC) amounted to “inhuman and degrading treatment”.

The VSAT appreciates the Ombudsperson’s remarks and is ready to implement changes in Kybartai FRC, Liubajevas said in a press conference on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the FRC was established in the former Kybartai Correctional Facility last September. According to him, improving migrant living conditions in a short period of time would be impossible.

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

“For objective reasons, it would be difficult and almost impossible to implement very serious infrastructure reconstruction projects in a short period of time, that is, three months,” Liubajevas said.

The VSAT has so far been unable to find a suitable contractor to improve the infrastructure at Kybartai FRC, he added

“We are also facing the problem of [the shortage] of specialists, medics, social workers, and psychologists in that region,” Liubajevas said.

In his words, certain changes in Kybartai FRC have already been implemented.

“The report […] may give the impression that the VSAT, the interior ministry, and the Lithuanian state, in general, do not care about the foreigners’ accommodation conditions and their well-being. But this is certainly not the case,” the VSAT commander said.

VSAT commander Rustamas Liubajevas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“A lot has been done to improve the foreigners’ living conditions since September when the FRC was established,” he added.

According to Liubajevas, the institutions are working to ensure migrants’ rights to legal aid. He also expects a greater involvement of non-government organisations in providing psychological help to foreigners.

Within 30 days, VSAT has to submit to the Seimas Ombudsmen’s Office its proposals on how to improve the living conditions of asylum seekers in Kybartai FRC.