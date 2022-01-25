‘Vilnius – 700 years young’: Lithuanian capital kicks off anniversary anticipation events

On Tuesday, Vilnius marks its 699th birthday, kicking off year-long anticipation of the 700th anniversary, which will be filled with events and surprises for city residents and visitors.

Throughout its history, Vilnius has repeatedly proven that it is a vibrant and energetic city. It will, therefore, celebrate its anniversary with the slogan “Vilnius – 700 years young”, Go Vilnius, the city’s development agency, wrote in a press release.

Vilnius, called Vilna at the time, was first mentioned in 1323 as the capital of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania in the letters of Gediminas, the Grand Duke of Lithuania.

This year, Vilnius birthday celebrations will begin with the lighting of a clock in Cathedral Square, which will count down to the 700th anniversary.

The city has started preparing for the upcoming birthday in 2021, building a programme filled with events in the fields of arts, popular culture, education, and others, according to the press release.

Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

The main highlight of this year’s celebration will be the annual Vilnius Light Festival, featuring lighting installations in the Old Town of Lithuanian capital on January 25-29.

On January 25-27, Kalnai Park will host a balloon, fire, and laser show, as well as an orienteering competition.

All Vilnius birthday events will be free of charge, but numbers of visitors may be limited for safety reasons, Go Vilnius wrote in the press release.

More information about the upcoming events could be found on the website www.700vilnius.lt.