Lithuania loosens self-isolation requirements after Covid exposure

As of Monday, January 24, self-isolation in Lithuania is only mandatory for people who have come into contact with coronavirus-infected household members.

Meanwhile, people who have been exposed to a Covid-19 case at work will not be required to self-quarantine.

In case of an exposure in the household, the person will have to self-isolate for seven days. The rule applies to people who have been vaccinated or had the disease as well as to those without any immunisation against Covid-19.

The only exception is for people who have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 90 days.

The required isolation time is counted from the moment that the infected household members gets tested.

Meanwhile, people who may have been exposed to Covid-19 at work are advised to do antigen testing three times: immediately after learning about the contact, after 48-72 hours, and then another 48 hours later.