News

2022.01.22 23:15

Final batch of hopefuls advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision semi-finals

LRT.lt2022.01.22 23:15
Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu
Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Six performers advanced to the semi-finals of Lithuania's national Eurovision selection on Saturday.

They will join 12 songs that have already qualified for the semi-finals. Six of them were selected on January 8 and six more last week.

Monika Liu, with Sentimentai (Sentiments) was the leader of Saturday's show, winning the top score from both the jury and televoters.

Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu
Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Also qualifying for the semi-finals are:

Rūta Loop, Call Me From the Cold

Eurovizija 2022. Rūta Loop – „Call Me From the Cold“

Lolita Zero, Not Your Mother

Eurovizija 2022. Lolita Zero – „Not Your Mother“

Gebrasy, Into Your Arms

Eurovizija 2022. Gebrasy – „Into Your Arms“

Gintarė Korsakaitė, Fantasy Eyes

Eurovizija 2022. Gintarė Korsakaitė – „Fantasy Eyes“

Vilija Matačiūnaitė, Šimtas ir Vienas (A Hundred and One)

Eurovizija 2022. Vilija – „Šimtas ir vienas“

In all, 36 performers and bands are competing to represent Lithuania at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The national competition will run on six Saturdays, with three introductory shows, two semi-finals, and the final where the winner will be picked by a combined jury and televoter score.

# Society# Culture# Eurovision
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Kaunas 2022 opening ceremony
17
4 h ago

Kaunas kicks off European Capital of Culture programme

17
Russian troop movements.
15 h ago

‘They're going to Ukraine’: Social media chatter sheds light on Russia's military mobilisation

Audrys Juozas Bačkis visiting migrants
17 h ago

Lithuanian cardinal working with asylum seekers: ‘This is a concentration camp’

The port of Hong Kong (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuanian goods obliterated from Chinese market – media

NATO-Russia negotiations
1 d ago

Baltic, Polish MPs call on NATO not to give in to Russia's demands

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
1 d ago

Belarusian opposition organisations to set up coordination centre in Vilnius

Belaruskali
1 d ago

Lithuanian Railways receives requests from Belarusian firms to ship potash fertilisers

Ukrainian soldiers (associative image)
1 d ago

Baltic states to supply Ukraine with Stinger, Javelin missiles

Covid-19 testing in Vilnius
1 d ago

Essential workers in Lithuania to continue working with asymptomatic Covid-19

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson
1 d ago

Johansson in Vilnius: migrant pushbacks have no place in EU

Russian troop movements.
2022.01.22 12:00

‘They're going to Ukraine’: Social media chatter sheds light on Russia's military mobilisation

The port of Hong Kong (associative image)
2022.01.22 08:00

Lithuanian goods obliterated from Chinese market – media

Audrys Juozas Bačkis visiting migrants
2022.01.22 10:00

Lithuanian cardinal working with asylum seekers: ‘This is a concentration camp’

Kaunas 2022 opening ceremony
17
2022.01.22 22:42

Kaunas kicks off European Capital of Culture programme

17