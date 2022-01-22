Final batch of hopefuls advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision semi-finals

Six performers advanced to the semi-finals of Lithuania's national Eurovision selection on Saturday.

They will join 12 songs that have already qualified for the semi-finals. Six of them were selected on January 8 and six more last week.

Monika Liu, with Sentimentai (Sentiments) was the leader of Saturday's show, winning the top score from both the jury and televoters.

Vilija Matčiūnaitė, Lolita Zero, Monika Liu / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Also qualifying for the semi-finals are:

Rūta Loop, Call Me From the Cold

Lolita Zero, Not Your Mother

Gebrasy, Into Your Arms

Gintarė Korsakaitė, Fantasy Eyes

Vilija Matačiūnaitė, Šimtas ir Vienas (A Hundred and One)

In all, 36 performers and bands are competing to represent Lithuania at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The national competition will run on six Saturdays, with three introductory shows, two semi-finals, and the final where the winner will be picked by a combined jury and televoter score.