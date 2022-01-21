News

2022.01.21 17:48

Essential workers in Lithuania to continue working with asymptomatic Covid-19

LRT.lt, BNS2022.01.21 17:48
Covid-19 testing in Vilnius
Covid-19 testing in Vilnius / E.Blaževič/LRT

On Friday, Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys decided that essential workers will be allowed to continue their functions even after being diagnosed with asymptomatic Covid-19.

According to the decree signed by the minister, people will be allowed to go to work with asymptomatic coronavirus “if a large number of Covid-19 cases among staff makes it impossible to ensure the continuity of vital state functions”.

Isolation will not be compulsory for workers of specific companies and organisations in the fields of energy, finance, roads and transportation, social security, internal affairs, public security, defence, and health care.

The essential staff in these sectors will be required to wear N95 or FFP2 respirators.

The changes will enter into force on Monday.

# News# Covid restrictions
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson
2 h ago

Johansson in Vilnius: migrant pushbacks have no place in EU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2 h ago

Lavrov claims 'Russophobic' Baltics and Poland guiding NATO policy

Winter traffic
6
3 h ago

Heavy snow and mass crashes cause chaos on Lithuanian roads

6
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
5 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,478 new cases, 12 deaths

British troops in Lithuania
6 h ago

UK may send 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

Ukrainian flag in the trenches near Mariupol, Donetsk region.
6 h ago

Lithuania to hand over thermal sights to Ukraine’s special forces

S-400 (associative image)
7 h ago

Russia moving S-400 anti-aircraft missiles into Belarus

Chinese representative office in Vilnius.
7 h ago

German firms pressure Lithuania to deescalate China tensions – media

Moscow House in Vilnius
7 h ago

‘Propaganda machine': Moscow House in Vilnius to be demolished – mayor

Trade with China (associative image)
9 h ago

China sanctions vs Taiwan investments – Lithuania's central bank weighs economic impact

Chinese representative office in Vilnius.
2022.01.21 10:20

German firms pressure Lithuania to deescalate China tensions – media

S-400 (associative image)
2022.01.21 10:36

Russia moving S-400 anti-aircraft missiles into Belarus

Winter traffic
6
2022.01.21 14:49

Heavy snow and mass crashes cause chaos on Lithuanian roads

6
Trade with China (associative image)
2022.01.21 09:00

China sanctions vs Taiwan investments – Lithuania's central bank weighs economic impact

Moscow House in Vilnius
2022.01.21 10:13

‘Propaganda machine': Moscow House in Vilnius to be demolished – mayor

Ukrainian flag in the trenches near Mariupol, Donetsk region.
2022.01.21 11:12

Lithuania to hand over thermal sights to Ukraine’s special forces

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2022.01.21 12:49

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,478 new cases, 12 deaths

British troops in Lithuania
2022.01.21 11:51

UK may send 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

Lithuanian passport
2022.01.21 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: The XQZ of the ABC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2022.01.21 15:23

Lavrov claims 'Russophobic' Baltics and Poland guiding NATO policy