Essential workers in Lithuania to continue working with asymptomatic Covid-19

On Friday, Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys decided that essential workers will be allowed to continue their functions even after being diagnosed with asymptomatic Covid-19.

According to the decree signed by the minister, people will be allowed to go to work with asymptomatic coronavirus “if a large number of Covid-19 cases among staff makes it impossible to ensure the continuity of vital state functions”.

Isolation will not be compulsory for workers of specific companies and organisations in the fields of energy, finance, roads and transportation, social security, internal affairs, public security, defence, and health care.

The essential staff in these sectors will be required to wear N95 or FFP2 respirators.

The changes will enter into force on Monday.