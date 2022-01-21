News

2022.01.21 10:36

Russia moving S-400 anti-aircraft missiles into Belarus

LRT.lt2022.01.21 10:36
S-400 (associative image)
S-400 (associative image) / Wikimedia

Moscow is moving two battalions of its most modern S-400 anti-aircraft systems into Belarus, the Russian Defence Ministry told the Belarusian state news agency BelTa on Friday.

The deployment was announced by the ministry earlier this week, which come as part of Russia moving troops into Belarus amid fears of a war with Ukraine.

"The air defence units will march in a combined way on railway transport and on their own to the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus," the Russian ministry noted.

In an interview published on Thursday, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said the country will soon see Russian troops along its border with Belarus, adding that the Russian air force is already patrolling “without Belarusian escort”.

Read more: Time needed for Russia to launch attack shrinks to hours, says Lithuanian defence minister

S-400 is considered one of the modern anti-aircraft systems employed by the Russian military. Alexander Lukashenko has previously called for their deployment, which is seen by Baltic and Western officials as an escalatory measure.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Defence# Baltics and Russia
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Chinese representative office in Vilnius.
30 min. ago

German firms pressure Lithuania to deescalate China tensions – media

Moscow House in Vilnius
37 min. ago

‘Propaganda machine': Moscow House in Vilnius to be demolished – mayor

Trade with China (associative image)
1 h ago

China sanctions vs Taiwan investments – Lithuania's central bank weighs economic impact

Lithuanian passport
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: The XQZ of the ABC

Russian troops in Belarus.
16 h ago

Time needed for Russia to launch attack shrinks to hours, says Lithuanian defence minister

Vilnius Regional Court
18 h ago

Lithuanian court hands sentences to major cigarette and drug smuggling gang

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
19 h ago

We are not backing down, says Lithuanian FM on ‘de-escalation’ with China

Lithuania-Belarus border
22 h ago

Lithuania extends military patrols on Belarus border until mid-May

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres
23 h ago

Lithuanian parliament rejects mandatory jabs for medics

Poland's border with Belarus.
23 h ago

Poland’s top court rules media ban at Belarus border unlawful

Russian troops in Belarus.
2022.01.20 17:57

Time needed for Russia to launch attack shrinks to hours, says Lithuanian defence minister

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.01.20 15:31

We are not backing down, says Lithuanian FM on ‘de-escalation’ with China

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.01.20 12:46

Lithuania extends military patrols on Belarus border until mid-May

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres
2022.01.20 11:44

Lithuanian parliament rejects mandatory jabs for medics

Vilnius Regional Court
2022.01.20 16:26

Lithuanian court hands sentences to major cigarette and drug smuggling gang

Poland's border with Belarus.
2022.01.20 11:28

Poland’s top court rules media ban at Belarus border unlawful

Trade with China (associative image)
2022.01.21 09:00

China sanctions vs Taiwan investments – Lithuania's central bank weighs economic impact

Lithuanian passport
2022.01.21 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: The XQZ of the ABC

Chinese representative office in Vilnius.
2022.01.21 10:20

German firms pressure Lithuania to deescalate China tensions – media

Moscow House in Vilnius
2022.01.21 10:13

‘Propaganda machine': Moscow House in Vilnius to be demolished – mayor