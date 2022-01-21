Russia moving S-400 anti-aircraft missiles into Belarus

Moscow is moving two battalions of its most modern S-400 anti-aircraft systems into Belarus, the Russian Defence Ministry told the Belarusian state news agency BelTa on Friday.

The deployment was announced by the ministry earlier this week, which come as part of Russia moving troops into Belarus amid fears of a war with Ukraine.

"The air defence units will march in a combined way on railway transport and on their own to the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus," the Russian ministry noted.

In an interview published on Thursday, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said the country will soon see Russian troops along its border with Belarus, adding that the Russian air force is already patrolling “without Belarusian escort”.

S-400 is considered one of the modern anti-aircraft systems employed by the Russian military. Alexander Lukashenko has previously called for their deployment, which is seen by Baltic and Western officials as an escalatory measure.