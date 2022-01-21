LRT English Newsletter: The XQZ of the ABC

LRT English Newsletter – January 21, 2022.

Lithuania’s parliament broke a decades-long deadlock over the spelling of names in ID documents that contain letters which are not part of the Lithuanian alphabet. The thorny issue has been particularly important for the country’s Polish minority (many of whom have names with ‘w’), as well as for Brussels and Warsaw.

The issue previously dominated bilateral meetings between Lithuanian and Polish leaders, while the European Commission urged the country on numerous occasions to break the impasse.

Those in Lithuania concerned with the preservation of the language, however, insist that this marks a threat to its survival. In any case, the president may still veto the bill; the parliament may still vote to reject his veto. Keep an eye on the issue, as it’s likely to come up again very soon.



TAIWAN FALLOUT(?)



With the dust settling, businesses and the government in Lithuania are taking stock of economic fallout – or benefits – from the beef with China over Taiwan. There are some “concerns” of foreign investors changing plans, said Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, while President Gitanas Nausėda announced potential tax cuts for affected businesses.

Not great, said co-founder of a major laser manufacturer in Lithuania, adding that tech firms have been “sacrificed” for a “value-based policy”. In any case, Vilnius is not backing down, said Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

But with Taiwan pledging millions and billions, can Lithuania make use of the funds? Anyway, how is the Chinese propaganda covering the developments in the Baltics?



COVID JABS, COVID SPIKES



Lithuania’s parliament has rejected mandatory Covid vaccination for medics and social workers (as well as auxiliary staff), while a presidential adviser said the Covid certificates have outlived their purpose and other measures should be sought.

This week has also seen the highest daily case counts of new Covid infections, largely mirroring the trends recorded in other countries that have already seen the arrival of the Omicron variant. The threshold for a new lockdown remains the number of patients in intensive care, which has remained largely stable.



EYES (STILL) ON RUSSIA



The world’s eyes remain fixed on Ukraine’s borders, where Russia has drawn thousands of troops. We must do everything possible to avoid war, said officials at a conference in Vilnius, comparing the present moment to Europe in the 1930s.

After Moscow began moving troops into Belarus, Lithuania’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said they posed a “direct threat” to Vilnius. He also called for more American troops in Eastern Europe.

Lithuania’s military has now tested the Spike anti-tank missile for the first time, marking another landmark development for the country’s armed forces. Meanwhile, Politico in Washington has revealed that the United States has greenlit the Baltic states to send lethal weapons to Kyiv. As of Thursday evening, Lithuania’s officials have remained mum on the details.



NO DEAL



Lithuania’s foreign minister came back from Iraq largely empty-handed for the second time, reaching no breakthrough on forced migrant returns. Landsbergis said the issue is now sensitive due to the post-election government formation in Iraq.



SECOND-HAND COFFINS



Read this, quite frankly, shocking exposé by LRT Investigation Team, which has discovered that a firm owned by the Vilnius Archdiocese has been profiting from reselling used coffins. Gnarly.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– A group of people who call themselves “a delegation of Lithuanian citizens” has left for Belarus on Monday, stating their wish to restore ties between Vilnius and the Minsk regime

– How about a stay at a so-called Khrushchyovka, or an Art Deco home from the interwar years? Well, you’re in luck.

– Emmanuel Levinas Centre, an affiliate of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU), was opened in Kaunas in December last year. But the son of the late French philosopher after whom the centre is named says his father did not want to have any links with Lithuania.

– Loud protests during Lithuania’s Freedom Defenders’ Day last week are signs of extreme polarisation that, if unaddressed, may lead to dire effects, such as authoritarian tendencies similar to those in Hungary or Poland, says a political scientist.

– A Lithuanian singer is winning hearts and minds of Norway, after a highly-rated performance at the country’s The Voice show.

– Several people have been fined in Lithuania for breaking Covid rules – hosting guests while still ill and going shopping before the end of the self-isolation period.

– Vilnius TV Tower goes all flashy.

– Some Lithuanians are hoarding money.

– No more (flavoured) vaping.

– And still no beers at supermarkets (on Sundays after 15:00)



