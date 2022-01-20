Amid ‘dramatic’ polarisation, Lithuania may end up like Hungary and Poland

Loud protests during Lithuania's Freedom Defenders' Day last week are signs of extreme polarisation that, if unaddressed, may lead to dire effects, such as authoritarian tendencies similar to those in Hungary or Poland, says a political scientist.

Several hundred protesters gathered near the parliament building during official January 13 events to mark an anniversary of Soviet aggression in 1991. They booed during the speeches of the prime minister and the parliament speaker. The organisers of the rally said they were protesting the government's pandemic policies and demanding its resignation.

Read more: Anti-vaxx protesters disrupt Freedom Defenders’ Day events in Vilnius

Last year saw a number of similar protests, one of which descended into a riot outside the parliament building. A several-thousand-big rally last May opposed moves to ratify the so-called Istanbul Convention and legislate same-sex civil partnership, while subsequent protests focused on Covid-19 vaccination and pandemic restrictions.

Some observers have compared the situation to previous periods of social polarisation in the early 2010s and 2000s. This time, however, things are more serious, says Ainė Ramonaitė, political science professor at Vilnius University.

“It seems that we're in a very serious epochal shift,” she tells LRT.lt. “And we are just a small piece in that shift.”

Ainė Ramonaitė / BNS

According to Ramonaitė, the social strife in Lithuania is part of larger developments in Europe and North America.

“In the US, for example, the situation is much more dramatic: nearly half of the society do not accept the current president as legitimate. It's a terrifying situation – what we have here [in Lithuania] is not as dramatic by comparison,” she says. “But it is partly an echo of the same phenomenon, only our post-communist transformation adds specific colouring.”

Ramonaitė criticises the way the current government and its supporters approach the discontent, saying they fail to appreciate the seriousness of the situation.

“If there's military action, in Ukraine or somewhere else, just imagine how these divisions will diminish the society's resilience against military pressure, particularly hybrid threats,” Ramonaitė says. “We are creating enemies with our own hands – when people feel marginalised, insulted, angry, how can we expect them to defend the parliament or anything else?”

Protesters at Freedom Defenders' Day event / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT nuotr.

The second threat, according to Armonaitė, is that the disgruntled electorate may vote into power an anti-democratic government.

“We will certainly get the government like the one in Hungary or Poland and will head in the direction of authoritarianism,” Ramonaitė says. “We may have truly dramatic and frightening consequences, and we will have created them with our own hands.”

Different reality

Ramonaitė says that her students interviewed people who took part in protests last August and September. The results, she says, show that they genuinely believe they are fighting big evil.

“When you take in their point of view, you see why they are doing it, why they see it as their moral duty,” she says.

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Meanwhile, political scientist Ainius Lašas, dean of the Humanities Faculty at Kaunas University of Technology, is critical of how some leaders reacted to the protest on January 13.

While Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė responded to protesters booing during her speech by saying that they have the right to express discontent with their government, former leader of Lithuania's independence movement Vytautas Landsbergis did not mince words.

“They should not be called the people of Lithuania – [they are] fascists,” Landsbergis, who is one of the founders of the ruling Homeland Union party, said, also comparing the protesters with Yedinstvo, a small movement that opposed Lithuania's secession from the USSR in 1990.

Read more: ‘There are enough lunatics’ – Lithuanian leaders decry protesters at Freedom Defender’s Day events

Ainius Lašas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“I think the prime minister acted correctly and tactfully [...], while Vytautas Landsbergis' statement, that they are not people of Lithuania, does not lead anywhere,” Lašas says.

In his view, members of the government and the ruling parties should engage more with voters, particularly outside the main cities.

“I do not remember when was the last time that members of this party [Homeland Union] went to the regions, organised meetings, tried to explain things, for example, about the Covid certificate,” says Lašas, adding that rallies are not the place to have a conversation, they are expressions of protest when communication fails.

PM Ingrida Šimonytė at Freedom Defenders' Day event / E. Blaževič/LRT

Dialogue or silencing?

However, Donatas Puslys of Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis (VPAI) disagrees, arguing that it is the protesters and their leaders who refuse to engage in a conversation.

“You can't talk with a mob. What would a discussion be? There's talking on one side, and booing and howling on the other, which is essentially an attempt to silence [the opponent],” he tells LRT.lt. “This is not dialogue.”

Donatas Puslys / E. Blaževič/LRT

In Ramonaitė's view, President Gitanas Nausėda should show initiative and try to bridge the divide. He has some favour with the protesters and was the only speaker last week who was not booed.

“The president could use the trust he enjoys, but he is not doing it,” Ramonaitė says. “The problem is that the protesters are a diverse bunch of people with different ideas, there is no common leadership. But if they show trust in the president, he really could control the crowd and direct it in a constructive way.”

According to Ramonaitė, President Nausėda could have made the protesters behave and stop heckling in last week's event. “But perhaps he is scared or doesn't know how, can't make up his mind which side he is on,” she says.