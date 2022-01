Last night, a group of health enthusiasts had a dip in the ice-cold water of the Green Lakes in Vilnius.

On January 19, Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany and the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. Some believe that water acquires spiritual cleansing and healing qualities on this day.

The group organises nighttime bathing in the Green Lakes in Vilnius at midnight of January 19 every year.

LRT.lt photographers documented the event.