News

2022.01.18 16:24

No agreement on forced migrant returns as Lithuanian FM returns from Iraq

BNS2022.01.18 16:24
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Forced return of irregular migrants is "probably the most sensitive political issue" for Baghdad, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Tuesday after returning from his visit to Iraq.

According to Landsbergis, it’s an especially problematic issue now when a new government is being formed in the country.

"We need to understand that it's really very difficult to get any commitment from them during the process of government formation," Lithuania's top diplomat said.

Landsbergis also said he paid Iraqi officials' attention to the existing agreement with the European Union, "stipulating a possibility of non-voluntary return".

In 2012, the EU and Iraq signed a bilateral agreement, which includes an agreement to cooperate on different migration issues, including readmission. However, Iraq and the EU have no separate agreement on the return of migrants.

"Based on it, there was a proposal made that we should start from those who are causing major unrest and noise [at migrant camps]. We have not received any promises yet," the minister said.

Erbil Airport
Erbil Airport / AP

Based on national legislation, Baghdad now accepts only its citizens who want to return to the country voluntarily.

In Lithuania, there are around 2,000 Iraqis who are refusing to return to their country of origin, according to the Migration Department.

'We will continue the discussions'

This was Landsbergis’ second visit to Iraq amid what officials describe as a “hybrid attack” by Belarusian regime, which has used irregular migrants, predominantly from Iraqi Kuristan, to pressure Lithuania and the EU in response to sanctions.

"As the political situation [in Iraq] gets more stable, we will continue the discussions," the minister said, adding that Lithuania now plans to focus more on voluntary return of migrants and will continue paying 1,000 euros for people willing to return to their country voluntarily.

"I believe it's a project that has proven effective," he said.

Lithuania is also ready to offer Iraq more active cooperation "in the area of vocational training", Landsbergis said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Iraqi Airways
Erbil Airport
