2022.01.18 12:18

Covid certificates outlived their usefulness, says Lithuanian president’s adviser

LRT.lt, BNS2022.01.18 12:18
Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania's national Covid certificate, the so-called opportunity pass, has been designed to manage the Alpha variant of the coronavirus and is no longer useful against the Omicron mutation, according to presidential adviser Irena Segalovičienė.

“The opportunity pass has run its course. We need to look for new ways, review it in principle, in order to answer the question how we are going to manage the pandemic further,” Segalovičienė, chief economic and social policy adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda, told the radio Žinių Radijas on Tuesday.

“Now is the best time to do it, discuss it with scientists and look for wise ways to transform it,” she added.

Lithuania introduced Covid certificates last May. It was issued to people with immunity against Covid-19 or those who had a negative test result. The pass is currently required to enter big supermarkets, non-essential shops, catering and entertainment venues, access services that require physical contact.

Irena Segalovičienė
Irena Segalovičienė / E.Blaževič/LRT

According to Segalovičienė, vaccination no longer provides sure protection against infection or transmission of the virus.

“The current functioning of the pass, which divides people into those immunised and not immunised [against Covid-19], does not correspond to the realities of the new Omicron wave,” she said. “We see, data shows, scientists say that people with two or three vaccine shots can still get infected.”

Moreover, she added, the government has been using the Covid certificate to pressure people to get vaccinated.

“It [opportunity pass] creates incentives to vaccinate and not always positive ones. The same goal can be achieved with different means. The most sustainable way is to promote consciousness among people,” Segalovičienė said.

According to her, only 6 percent of people got vaccinated because of the Covid certificates, while others got their jabs out of other considerations.

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
Lithuania's COvid certificate, opportunity pass
Irena Segalovičienė
