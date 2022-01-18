News

Minsk claims troop buildup in Baltics, announces snap drills with Russia

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017
Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017 / AP

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has said that joint military maneuvers will be held with Russia in February close to the borders with Ukraine as well as eastern NATO member states.

Speaking during a meeting with Belarusian military officials on January 17, Lukashenko said that the exact dates of the drills had not been determined yet. He did not specify how many troops would be involved.

The secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alyaksandr Volfavich, later told the BelTA news agency that Russian military forces and hardware had begun arriving in the country.

The announcement comes as tensions between the West and Moscow have been growing in recent months over the security of Ukraine.

Kyiv has been battling Kremlin-led separatists in a conflict that has killed more than 13,200 people since April 2014.

Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops along the border with Ukraine in what Kyiv and its Western allies fear could be preparations for a potential invasion, something Moscow has denied.

Lukashenko said on January 17 that next month's military exercises with Russia should focus on a scenario in which his country's military is forced to "resist forces coming from the West".

Without giving evidence, he justified the drills by claiming there was a buildup of troops along Belarus's border with Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states.

Last week, the United States and its NATO allies held negotiations with Russia aimed at easing tensions over Ukraine, but the talks failed to make significant progress.

Putin has issued a series of demands for security guarantees in Europe, including NATO not accepting new members like Ukraine and Georgia and limits on allied deployments in Eastern European NATO members.

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and was edited for brevity by LRT English.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during joint military drills with Belarus, Zapad 2017.
