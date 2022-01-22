Lithuanian cardinal working with asylum seekers: ‘This is a concentration camp’

Cardinal Audrys Juozas Bačkis holds Mass every weekend at the migrant centre in Pabradė. Asylum seekers who entered Lithuania from Belarus are fleeing war-torn and deprived places, so the state should do more to welcome them, he said in an interview with ELTA.

The cardinal first visited the migrant centre in Pabradė when foreigners still lived in tents. At the time, he was approached by some asylum seekers from Africa, who asked Bačkis if he could celebrate Mass with them.

“The first Mass was celebrated in a tent, later, in a heated container,” he told ELTA.

According to Bačkis, African migrants see that he has a “connection with their land” because he had lived in Nigeria for three years. Most of the people that attend Mass are from Kongo, Togo, and the Ivory Coast.

The migrants often talk to the cardinal about their wish to be free, he said.

Audrys Juozas Bačkis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Lithuanian border guards have made great efforts to improve conditions and to welcome them as humanely as possible. However, humanity ends when there is a fence around you,” Bačkis said.

“No matter how you look at it, this is a concentration camp,” he added.

In his words, Lithuanians were not very welcoming to the new arrivals at first because they were “intimidated by the constant talk of hybrid warfare”.

“Fear, suspicion, and mistrust were common reactions. But asylum seekers are themselves hostages, victims of war, who have been used,” Bačkis said.

Lithuanian people could overcome their prejudice if they volunteered and met with migrants face-to-face, according to him.

Migrants in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

“When we meet asylum seekers, we see who they really are. We see a suffering person who needs help,” he said. “They did not leave their homelands because life was good there. They have been lured, deceived, and used as hostages by Belarus.”

According to Bačkis, Lithuanian people should be more interested in the stories of migrants. For example, there are Yazidi refugees in Lithuania, whose homeland was invaded by the so-called Islamic State, their houses burnt down, and who have “nowhere else to go”, he said.

Most migrants do not want to come back to their home countries, so Lithuania should do more to provide them with temporary residence permits and help them find a job, according to the cardinal. Here, Lithuania has a lot to learn from France.

Audrys Juozas Bačkis visiting migrants / Archdiocese of Vilnius

“In France, where I grew up, I received a refugee certificate because the Lithuanian state no longer existed. Refugee status did not put me on a par with the French, but it did not discriminate either – it provided with minimum social and medical services, benefits, allowed refugees to find work,” Bačkis said.

“I would very much like the 4,000 asylum seekers in Lithuania to feel that there are Lithuanians who want to help them,” he added.