2022.01.17 16:30

Woman in Lithuania fined €1,800 for shopping during self-isolation

LRT.lt2022.01.17 16:30
Shopping (associative image)
Shopping (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Three people have been sanctioned for violating Covid self-isolation rules in Lithuania, according to a prosecutor office.

A 43-year-old woman from Šilutė District was fined 1,800 euros. She went to town for shopping two days before the end of her mandatory self-isolation.

Another woman, 52 from Pagėgiai, western Lithuania, was fined 500 euros and will have her freedom restricted for six months for breaking Covid rules.

The woman was diagnosed with Covid-19 last December and was instructed to self-quarantine. However, three days later, she hosted a relative at her home.

The woman was reported to the authorities by her neighbours.

Another woman from Šilutė District, 55, was sanctioned with a 5,000-euro fine for breaking self-quarantine. The woman went for a doctor's appointment despite being forbidden to leave home.

According to the prosecutor office, one more person, a 35-year-old man from Šilutė District, is also facing charges of breaking quarantine.

# Society# Coronavirus# Covid restrictions
