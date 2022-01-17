News

2022.01.17 11:02

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,603 new cases, four deaths

BNS2022.01.17 11:02
Coronavirus ward in Alytus Hospital
Coronavirus ward in Alytus Hospital / E.Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania has registered 2,603 new coronavirus infections and four deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

All of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 887 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 79 with their first dose.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has remained fairly unchanged and now stands at 1,072, including 84 ICU cases.

Around 8,400 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 1,000 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 1,661 per 100,000 people, but the seven-day percentage of positive tests has edged down to 20.4 percent.

Overall, some 570,600 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 7,660.

Coronavirus ward in Alytus Hospital
Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)
A coronavirus testing site
# News# Coronavirus
