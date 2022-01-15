Six more advance to Lithuania’s Eurovision semi-final

The second instalment of Lithuania's national Eurovision marathon on Saturday delivered a second batch of performances that continue to compete for the ticket to Italy.

Eleven performers and bands participated in the second round, with six of them advancing to semi-finals.

Ieva Zasimauskaitė, who represented Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018, is having another go with I'll Be There. She must mean Turin.

The cousin duo Titas and Benas won over the jury and televoters – and got through this round – with Getting Through This.

Justė Kraujelytė was lucky with How to Get My Life Back.

Emilija Katauskaitė-Emilijana performed Illuminate.

The trio of Queens of Roses advanced to the semi-final with the song Washing Machine, which is not, incidentally, about home appliances.

Finally, Love That Hurts did not hurt the chances of Moosu X – the duo of Justas Kalikauskas and Aurimas Galvelis – to win Eurovision. They were the final performers to advance to the next round.

In all, 36 performers and bands are competing to represent Lithuania at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The national competition will run on six Saturdays, with three introductory shows, two semi-finals, and the final where the winner will be picked by a combined jury and televoter score.