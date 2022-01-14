Klaipėda port restricts ship traffic due to storm

Ship traffic at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipėda has been restricted due to a storm.

Ignė Rotautė-Pukenė, spokesperson for the Klaipėda port authority, said the restrictions had been in place since the early hours of Friday.

"Currently, we have winds gusting to 25–27 metres per second and waves of five metres at sea," she told BNS, adding that no incidents had been reported in the port due to the storm.

The spokesperson said two ships were waiting to enter the port and three others were waiting to leave.

The Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service forecasts that strong westerly and north-westerly winds will continue to batter the seaside on Friday.