News

2022.01.14 10:35

Klaipėda port restricts ship traffic due to storm

BNS2022.01.14 10:35
Klaipėda Port
Klaipėda Port / N. Jankauskas/LRT

Ship traffic at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipėda has been restricted due to a storm. 

Ignė Rotautė-Pukenė, spokesperson for the Klaipėda port authority, said the restrictions had been in place since the early hours of Friday.

"Currently, we have winds gusting to 25–27 metres per second and waves of five metres at sea," she told BNS, adding that no incidents had been reported in the port due to the storm.

The spokesperson said two ships were waiting to enter the port and three others were waiting to leave.

The Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service forecasts that strong westerly and north-westerly winds will continue to batter the seaside on Friday.

# News
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vilnius City Clinical Hospital
9 min. ago

Head of major Vilnius hospital, four doctors named suspects in bribery probe

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
18 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,947 new cases, 10 deaths

Lithuanian troops build a border fence with Belarus.
47 min. ago

State of emergency on Lithuania's border with Belarus set to expire

Covid-19 testing
1 h ago

Lithuanian government to overhaul pandemic management amid infection spike

A protest against Covid reistrictions in Vilnius during Freedom Defenders' Day.
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: In hot water during a cold winter

January 13 events in Vilnius.
5
16 h ago

How Lithuania's minorities joined the fight for independence in 1991

5
Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
17 h ago

Lithuania ups troop readiness amid Russia tensions

Gazprom
18 h ago

Gazprom largely to blame for natural gas shortages in Europe, says energy monitor

Ingrida Šimonytė
19 h ago

‘There are enough lunatics’ – Lithuanian leaders decry protesters at Freedom Defender’s Day events

Mikhail Gorbachev
19 h ago

Families of Lithuania’s January 1991 victims sue Gorbachev over Soviet crackdown

Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
2022.01.13 17:00

Lithuania ups troop readiness amid Russia tensions

Protesters at the January 13 event
17
2022.01.13 11:23

Anti-vaxx protesters disrupt Freedom Defenders’ Day events in Vilnius

updated
17
Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.01.13 15:24

‘There are enough lunatics’ – Lithuanian leaders decry protesters at Freedom Defender’s Day events

Covid-19 testing
2022.01.14 09:00

Lithuanian government to overhaul pandemic management amid infection spike

NATO-Russia negotiations
2022.01.13 13:25

Lithuanian Ambassador to NATO: ‘Negotiations with Moscow went better than expected’

Industry (associative image)
2022.01.13 12:11

Lithuania records highest industrial growth in eurozone

NATO flag
2022.01.13 12:30

‘A NATO peninsula’: Baltics in talks to increase ally troops on their soil

Taiwan's flag.
2022.01.13 14:12

Taiwan likens January 1991 events in Vilnius to Beijing’s attacks

January 13 events in Vilnius.
5
2022.01.13 18:03

How Lithuania's minorities joined the fight for independence in 1991

5
Mikhail Gorbachev
2022.01.13 15:23

Families of Lithuania’s January 1991 victims sue Gorbachev over Soviet crackdown