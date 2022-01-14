Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 3,947 new cases, 10 deaths

Lithuania has registered 3,947 new coronavirus infections and ten deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Friday morning.

Nine of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 13,900 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 1,277 with their first dose.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has fallen to 1,054, including 88 ICU cases.

About 21,000 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 4,600 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 1,438.51 per 100,000 people, but the seven-day percentage of positive tests has edged down to 18.5 percent.

Overall, nearly 560,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 7,600.