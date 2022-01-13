Vilnius braces for anti-vaxx rally on Freedom Defenders’ Day

As Lithuania is commemorating the 31st anniversary of the January 1991 Soviet crackdown, police in Vilnius are deploying more forces to official events due to planned protests against the government's pandemic measures.

Activists opposing vaccination, Covid certificates and other pandemic restrictions have been urging supporters on social media to come to Vilnius on Thursday.

According to Vilnius authorities, there was no specific application for a rally outside the parliament building. However, the NGO Lithuanian Family Movement, which was behind several rallies against pandemic measures last year, has received permits for daily rallies until January 16 for up to 1,000 people.

On the eve of the January 13 events, the police said they were taking additional safety measures, such as fencing off parts of the parliament environs, checking bus convoys arriving in Vilnius, and conducting random checks of people at the events.

However, there will be no restrictions on access to the Independence Square near the parliament, police chief Renatas Požėla said.