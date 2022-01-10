Lithuania mulls cutting Covid-19 isolation time

Amid shortages of medical staff and other professionals, the Lithuanian government is considering cutting Covid-19 isolation time to seven days, Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys said on Monday.

“Today, we have an isolation period of ten days, and we could consider a shorter time, as we are going through a stage where we have to take care of professionals not just in the healthcare system but also in other critical functions,” the minister told reporters.

“We will consider [cutting isolation time] to seven days,” he added.

As of Monday, healthcare and social workers, who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus, will be able to continue working after coming into contact with an infected person if they receive a negative PCR test and develop no symptoms.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated workers or those who had Covid-19 more than 210 days ago will still be required to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with an infected person.

Other people will have to self-isolate following the regular procedure after coming into contact with an infected person, irrespective of the coronavirus variant confirmed in the said person.