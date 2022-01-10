Former PM's new party overtakes shoots up to third spot in popularity rankings

A former prime minister's splinter group, Democratic Union for Lithuania, already enjoys higher support than his former party, a new opinion poll shows.

Last year, Saulius Skvernelis left the Farmers and Greens Union, in whose government he served as prime minister between 2016 and 2020, to set up the Democratic Union for Lithuania, which has yet to have its constituent assembly in late January.

According to December's poll by Spinter Tyrimai, published by Delfi.lt, Skvernelis' would-be party already ranks third, with 7.2 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the Democratic Union for Lithuania.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (LSDP) continues to top opinion polls (10.9 percent, down from 12.9 in November), followed by the ruling conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD) with 10.8 percent (11 percent in November).

The Democratic Union for Lithuania is tied for the third spot with the Liberal Movement, which is also supported by 7.2 percent of the respondents (up from 6 percent in November).

The Farmers and Greens Union, former associates of Skvernelis and his team, saw their popularity dip to 6.7 percent, from 8.9 percent in November.

Further down the list was the liberal Freedom Party, the third member of the ruling coalition, with 4.7 percent support (down from 5.3 percent), followed by the opposition Labour Party with 4.2 percent (down from 6 percent), and the opposition Freedom and Justice Party with 3.6 percent (up from 3.3 percent).

Around 15.3 percent of those polled said they would not vote at all, while another 21.2 percent were undecided.

Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,012 people aged 18–75 between December 13 and 25, with 50 percent interviewed by phone and the rest online. The results of the poll have an error margin of 3.1 percent, according to Spinter Tyrimai.