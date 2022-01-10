News

2022.01.10 14:18

Former PM's new party overtakes shoots up to third spot in popularity rankings

BNS2022.01.10 14:18
Saulius Skvernelis
Saulius Skvernelis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

A former prime minister's splinter group, Democratic Union for Lithuania, already enjoys higher support than his former party, a new opinion poll shows.

Last year, Saulius Skvernelis left the Farmers and Greens Union, in whose government he served as prime minister between 2016 and 2020, to set up the Democratic Union for Lithuania, which has yet to have its constituent assembly in late January.

Read more: Lithuanian government’s approval ratings lowest in decade – poll

According to December's poll by Spinter Tyrimai, published by Delfi.lt, Skvernelis' would-be party already ranks third, with 7.2 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the Democratic Union for Lithuania.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (LSDP) continues to top opinion polls (10.9 percent, down from 12.9 in November), followed by the ruling conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD) with 10.8 percent (11 percent in November).

The Democratic Union for Lithuania is tied for the third spot with the Liberal Movement, which is also supported by 7.2 percent of the respondents (up from 6 percent in November).

The Farmers and Greens Union, former associates of Skvernelis and his team, saw their popularity dip to 6.7 percent, from 8.9 percent in November.

Further down the list was the liberal Freedom Party, the third member of the ruling coalition, with 4.7 percent support (down from 5.3 percent), followed by the opposition Labour Party with 4.2 percent (down from 6 percent), and the opposition Freedom and Justice Party with 3.6 percent (up from 3.3 percent).

Around 15.3 percent of those polled said they would not vote at all, while another 21.2 percent were undecided.

Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,012 people aged 18–75 between December 13 and 25, with 50 percent interviewed by phone and the rest online. The results of the poll have an error margin of 3.1 percent, according to Spinter Tyrimai.

# News# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Travelling
2 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania removes special restrictions on South Africa

Vladimir Putin in conversation with Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of general staff
6
2 h ago

Bargain through warfare – US allies gear up for tough talks with Russia

6
Covid-19 testing
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,701 new cases, 10 deaths

Filming set (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuania signs film co-production deal with Israel

Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
5 h ago

Changes to Lithuania‘s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

Upper Castle restoration visualisation
5
7 h ago

Beautiful but risky idea: should Vilnius Upper Castle be rebuilt?

5
Monkey Museum
1 d ago

Artist opens Samogitian Monkey Museum near Vilnius

Lithuania kicked off its Eurovision race
1 d ago

Lithuania’s first batch of Eurovision hopefuls – take a look

Groceries in Berlin
5
2022.01.08 10:00

How do you survive? High prices, low incomes in Lithuania puzzle expats

5
Migrant children learning Lithuanian language at Vilnius Migrant Registration Centre
5
2022.01.08 08:00

Poems and history – what do migrant children study in Lithuania?

5
Lithuania's Covid certificate, the Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas)
2022.01.10 09:37

Changes to Lithuania‘s Covid certificate system – what you need to know

Upper Castle restoration visualisation
5
2022.01.10 08:00

Beautiful but risky idea: should Vilnius Upper Castle be rebuilt?

5
Covid-19 testing
2022.01.10 10:44

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,701 new cases, 10 deaths

Travelling
2022.01.10 12:19

Travel update: Lithuania removes special restrictions on South Africa

Vladimir Putin in conversation with Valery Gerasimov, Russia's chief of general staff
6
2022.01.10 12:07

Bargain through warfare – US allies gear up for tough talks with Russia

6
Filming set (associative image)
2022.01.10 09:38

Lithuania signs film co-production deal with Israel