2022.01.09 00:25

Lithuania’s first batch of Eurovision hopefuls – take a look

2022.01.09
Lithuania kicked off its Eurovision race
Lithuania kicked off its Eurovision race / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania kicked off its national Eurovision marathon on Saturday, with 11 performers presenting their songs. Six of them have advanced to the next round. Take a look.

Erica Jennings, the Irish-Lithuanian performer who already competed in Eurovision in 2001 as part of the trio Skamp, was the night's favourite with the jury and topped the roster.

Her song, Back To Myself, speaks about self-expression, love for life, and the ability to wear one's disappointments proudly.

Eurovizija 2022. Erica Jennings – „Back To Myself“

Augustė Vedrickaitė performed Before You're 6ft Under, a song she did not write for Eurovision specifically, but thought it could suit as Lithuania's entry very well.

Eurovizija 2022. Augustė Vedrickaitė – „Before You’re 6ft Under“

Urtė Šilagalytė was third with Running Chords. “I want to tell the audience what I feel and how I live right now,” she said about the song she wrote.

Eurovizija 2022. Urtė Šilagalytė – „Running Chords“

Neo soul performer and song writer Joseph June said his entry, Deadly, was about being blind in a toxic relationship.

Eurovizija 2022. Joseph June – „Deadly“

Mary Mo, who debuted in the music scene in 2020, advanced to the next round of the competition with Get Up.

Eurovizija 2022. Mary Mo – „Get Up“

Finally, Elonas Pokanevič, who has a day job as an IT specialist, presented his song Someday which, he said, was a test whether he belongs on the stage. So far, the audience are saying yes.

Eurovizija 2022. Elonas Pokanevič – „Someday“

In all, 36 performers and bands are competing to represent Lithuania at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The national competition will run on six Saturdays, with three introductory shows, two semi-finals, and the final where the winner will be picked by a combined jury and televoter score.

# Society# Eurovision
