Lithuania’s first batch of Eurovision hopefuls – take a look

Lithuania kicked off its national Eurovision marathon on Saturday, with 11 performers presenting their songs. Six of them have advanced to the next round. Take a look.

Erica Jennings, the Irish-Lithuanian performer who already competed in Eurovision in 2001 as part of the trio Skamp, was the night's favourite with the jury and topped the roster.

Her song, Back To Myself, speaks about self-expression, love for life, and the ability to wear one's disappointments proudly.

Augustė Vedrickaitė performed Before You're 6ft Under, a song she did not write for Eurovision specifically, but thought it could suit as Lithuania's entry very well.

Urtė Šilagalytė was third with Running Chords. “I want to tell the audience what I feel and how I live right now,” she said about the song she wrote.

Neo soul performer and song writer Joseph June said his entry, Deadly, was about being blind in a toxic relationship.

Mary Mo, who debuted in the music scene in 2020, advanced to the next round of the competition with Get Up.

Finally, Elonas Pokanevič, who has a day job as an IT specialist, presented his song Someday which, he said, was a test whether he belongs on the stage. So far, the audience are saying yes.

In all, 36 performers and bands are competing to represent Lithuania at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Italy. The national competition will run on six Saturdays, with three introductory shows, two semi-finals, and the final where the winner will be picked by a combined jury and televoter score.