LRT English Newsletter: Escalation over de-escalating with China

LRT English Newsletter – January 7

Having stood firm behind the move to open a “Taiwanese” office in Vilnius, Lithuania appears to be witnessing a widening split between the Foreign Ministry and the president.

Although the opposition and one of Lithuania’s previous presidents had previously criticised the policy – which has provoked unexpectedly harsh reprisals from China – it was President Nausėda’s comments that marked a turn in what previously appeared like a national consensus.

This week, Nausėda said it was a mistake to call the island’s representation “Taiwanese” rather than “Taipei’s” and urged the Foreign Ministry to put together a plan for “de-escalation” with China.

This, however, also marks a new round of escalation between the president and the foreign minister (and leader of the ruling party). Nausėda said he had been kept out of the loop on the Taiwan office issue, to which Foreign Minister Landsbergis retorted that everything was in tune with the president’s publicly expressed positions. Meanwhile, China has welcomed Nausėda’s comments, saying they should be followed by action.



CHEERS FROM TAIWAN



Taiwan, meanwhile, is putting serious efforts to sweeten the deal for Lithuania. The island’s representative has pledged 200-million-dollar investments from its development fund and to take over some of Lithuanian goods that were barred from China. The Taiwanese have already sheltered a shipment of Lithuanian rum and seem to be developing a taste for Lithuanian beer.



TOTAL DOMINATION



The omicron wave has reached Lithuania – daily infection numbers this week have matched the peak of last November, while statisticians say the new and more contagious variant may now account for 90 percent of all new cases. Fortunately, the omicron mutation seems to give milder symptoms and has not yet resulted in a surge of hospitalisations.

Still, amid the omicron wave in Europe, airlines are – “temporarily” – cutting the number of flights from Lithuania.



END OF EMERGENCY



As Lithuania’s two-month state of emergency over migration expires in mid-January, the government will not be asking the parliament to extend it. Although the interior minister said the emergency was still there, the rest of the cabinet – and the president – were unconvinced.

Meanwhile, Lithuania has organised the first repatriation flight to Iraq for around 100 migrants.



IN OTHER NEWS



– The carcass of Lithuania’s unfinished National Stadium in Vilnius has been an eyesore for decades – but the city started its demolition this week to make way for a new one.

– American skater Alisson Reed will not be representing Lithuania with her partner Saulius Ambrulevičius in the upcoming Winter Olympics after the president rejected her application for the Lithuanian citizenship.

– From now on, trans people in Lithuania will have easier time changing their documents. The justice minister has signed an order, doing away with the old practice where trans people had to go trough courts to get their documents match their gender.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Last year, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia imported record or close to record levels of goods from Belarus, despite the three Baltic states’ assertive stance on sanctions against the Minsk regime.

– “We said not an inch to the east – that was a NATO guarantee in 1990. So, what became of that? They fooled us. We’ve seen five waves of NATO expansion,” Russian President Putin said in his annual press conference. But has NATO ever promised Russia not to expand east?

– Most asylum seekers entering Lithuania via Belarus have come from Iraqi Kurdistan, a region considered one of the most stable and wealthiest in the Middle East. So why are thousands opting for the Belarus route that is becoming increasingly deadly?

– Lithuanian scientists of Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) and start-up Assero have introduced an innovative see-through mask. The mask prototype has already been recognised internationally, as it won second place in the Silicon Valley Innovation Competition.

– LRT’s own Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė reflects on lessons learned by Lithuania‘s public service media in a new reality of a fragmented media landscape, political pressure, growing anti-media sentiment and attacks on journalists.





