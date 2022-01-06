News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports highest daily infection count since November

BNS2022.01.06 11:17
Lithuania has confirmed 3,053 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

This is the highest daily count of new Covid-19 infections since the last peak in early November and the third day in a row when the country has reported a spike in new cases.

Nine of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 21,300 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 1,792 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has edged up to 1,063, including 88 ICU cases.

About 13,900 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 4,700 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 888.5 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day percentage of positive tests has gone up to 16.2 percent.

Overall, more than 532,800 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The total death toll is around 7,500.

