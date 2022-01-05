News

2022.01.05 11:22

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports jump of 2,963 new cases

BNS2022.01.05 11:22
Lithuania has confirmed 2,963 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

A total of 19,500 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 1,678 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals currently stands at 1,055, including 92 ICU cases.

About 14,200 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 5,000 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 833.6 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day percentage of positive tests has gone up to 15.3 percent.

Overall, over 529,500 people in Lithuania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has exceeded 7,500.

