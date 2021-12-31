Farewell to 2021: Lithuania’s year in review

Year two of the Covid-19 pandemic was also full of political and social upheavals. In Lithuania, 2021 may be remembered as the year when we got a first-hand taste of what we’d previously only seen in international headlines, such as global migration or China’s power.

Riot of a decade

But let’s start with home-grown issues. Much like the rest of the world, Lithuania started the year in strict lockdown – with domestic travel restrictions preventing people from even visiting family in other towns – pinning its hopes on the freshly rolled-out vaccines.

The government was promising the pandemic would soon be in the past, while the president was predicting that 70 percent of the population would be vaccinated by early July (that did not happen until September – and then only if you discount minors from the calculation). Things did not entirely pan out this way, turning many people’s corona-weariness into resentment.

The Big Family Defence March (Didysis šeimos gynimo maršas). / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Bent-up tensions first erupted in May, with the so-called Big Family Defence March. Its immediate fuel was opposition to the parliament’s plans to ratify the Istanbul Convention – a cause célèbre for the European right – and legalise same-sex civil partnership. Several thousand protesters convened in Vingio Park of Vilnius and were greeted, somewhat controversially, by a video message from President Gitanas Nausėda, who has since maintained strategic ambiguity vis-a-vis the anti-vaxx and anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

However, the movement gained fresh momentum – and a new cause – when it turned out that the pandemic was not going away and the government introduced mandatory Covid certificates to access a slew of activities and services. Resentment over vaccines and Covid passes peaked with the notorious August 10 rally outside the parliament building that turned into a riot. Protesters clashed with the police, resulting in a dozen injuries and several dozen detentions.

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The riot by the parliament was the high point of tensions and divisions that had been felt in the society for quite some time,” BNS editor Austėja Masiokaitė-Liubinienė comments for BNS. “For many, this was a realisation of just how deeply they ran. These divisions – over vaccination and pandemic management as well as human rights and family – will probably remain relevant and painful in the future.”

Several follow-up rallies were organised, gradually fizzling out before winter.

Ryanair flight hijacking

Lithuania has been resolutely siding with the Belarusian opposition to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Since last year’s presidential election, which triggered a wave of protests and crackdowns, Lithuania has given asylum to many from the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, including its putative leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

As protests in Belarus were fizzling out, opposition leaders discovered they were not safe from the regime’s vengeance even in an EU country. The point was driven home last May, when Belarus essentially hijacked a commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius.

As it was about to enter the Lithuanian airspace, the Ryanair plane was ordered to change course and land in Minsk. Once there, security services captured activist journalist Raman Pratasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega.

Portrait of Raman Pratasevich projected on the Town Hall of Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Indignation and condemnation followed, with Lithuania accusing the Minsk regime of state-sponsored terrorism and closing its airspace to Belarusian airlines. Pratasevich and Sapega remain in Belarus.

Migration crisis

And when it seemed that Lukashenko’s impudence could go no further, it did. In June, the Interior Ministry started raising alarm about intensifying irregular migration across the Lithuania-Belarus border, labeling it “hybrid aggression” from the Minsk regime.

Having mostly passively observed the EU’s 2015 migration crisis, Lithuania now had to deal with one of its own, pleading solidarity from other member states.

Around 4,200 people – mostly from the Middle East and Africa – crossed into Lithuania before border guards were instructed to keep the migrants out. Over 8,000 have been turned away, even though rights groups have warned that “pushbacks” are illegal and violate people’s right to seek asylum.

Migrants in Lithuania / E. Blaževič

Those who did enter Lithuania were put in makeshift migrant camps, with the parliament rushing through legislation allowing to keep them locked up for up to six months – and processing their asylum claims more rapidly. Very few have so far been granted the right to stay.

At the same time, the government embarked on erecting a fence along its nearly 700-kilometre border with Belarus. Even as migration has gradually abated, the construction continues, with Lithuania now trying to get the EU to pay for the wall.

The migration crisis has seemingly had little effect on Lithuania’s domestic politics – so far. “The issues of refugee rights may not present big problems for Lithuania’s domestic politics, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any,” Ovidijus Lukošius, editor of alfa.lt news website, tells BNS.

From China with love

Lithuania made international headlines again when it became the focus of Beijing’s wrath and undeclared trade sanctions.

Vilnius has been flaunting its anti-Chinese turn for quite a while, leaving Beijing’s 17+1 forum for Central and Eastern Europe and passing a resolution to condemn genocide of the Uighur ethnic group.

However, what really got on Beijing’s nerves was Lithuania’s welcoming of a “Taiwanese” representative office – a de facto embassy of the self-ruled island that China sees as part of its territory.

Lithuanian MP Matas Maldeikis in a meeting with the president of Taiwan / AP

While Vilnius has insisted on its right to develop ties with whomever it pleases, Beijing has claimed the move violates the One China policy and its vital interests.

Of largely theoretical interest to non-foreign policy buffs initially, the spat now threatens to hurt Lithuania economically. Although Lithuania’s direct exports to China are negligible, media reports suggest that Beijing may be aiming wider – at supply chains of Lithuanian firms and their foreign partners.

The government has labelled its anti-Chinese pivot “a values-based foreign policy”, saying it is in Lithuania’s long-term interest to build ties with “like-minded” democratic countries in Asia – such as South Korea, Singapore and, yes, Taiwan.

China's embassy in Vilnius, now renamed the charge d'affaires office / D. Umbrasas/LRT

For a more pragmatic reading, Žinių Radijas radio journalist Aurimas Perednis suggests it may have less to do with Asia and more to do with the United States.

“This is not a game our government came up with, it’s America’s game to start a confrontation with China and check its growing power,” he tells BNS. “We are trying to adapt to it and win something for ourselves. It’s not values-based politics, it’s simply us putting our bets on America.”

Home front

“Lithuania’s government has been working under crisis conditions,” BNS quotes Vaidotas Beniušis, chief editor of 15min.lt, summarising Lithuania’s domestic politics.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

During its first year in office, the cabinet of PM Ingrida Šimonytė arguably had more fires to put out than most governments face in four years. While the pandemic, the migration crisis, and tensions with Belarus and China kept it busy, what came closest to unseating several ministers was the largely self-inflicted crisis over Belaruskali sanctions.

The government’s approval ratings hit rock bottom in December. Luckily for the ruling coalition, the opposition has not been in shape to mount any competition for power.

The Farmers and Greens Union, which led the previous government, nearly beat the conservatives in last year’s elections and still has the second-biggest parliamentary group, has been splitting and splintering throughout the year. With its former PM and most popular politician Saulius Skvernelis having left to build a new party – and dragging increasingly more of the “farmers” with him – the party may no longer be the force that it was.