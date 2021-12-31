LRT English Newsletter: Nope, not over yet

LRT English Newsletter – December 31, 2021

In case you were wondering, last week’s newsletter did not reach your inbox due to technical issues (we forgot to click ‘send’). But, as always, you can find each of the weekly instalments online, here. https://www.lrt.lt/en/tag/newsletter

Meanwhile, here’s a roundup of what happened on this last week of 2021:

– On Christmas Eve, volunteers travelled to Lithuania’s border with Belarus to help out a Syrian migrant in dire medical condition. The man was hospitalised, but the volunteers from the NGO Sienos Grupė and Doctors Without Borders received a fine for breaking Lithuania’s prohibition of entering the border zone without permission. More than that, they may be facing “human smuggling” charges for not sharing information with the border guards.

– This Christmas, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the USSR. An NPR journalist who was reporting from Moscow at the time, has shared her memories with LRT.lt, while a historian discusses how the collapse is portrayed in contemporary Russia’s propaganda.

– There are mounting concerns that Lithuania’s policies during the migration crisis might violate asylum seekers’ rights. Frontex’s Fundamental Rights Office (FRO) is recommending that Vilnius change its pushbacks policy, while local rights groups have called on the president to veto a new amendment that would allow authorities to detain migrants for up to a year.

– Meanwhile, here’s how the migration crisis is seen from the side of Lithuania’s border guards.

– China’s envoy to Lithuania held a media conference this week, reiterating Beijing’s objections to the “Taiwanese” representative office in Vilnius. He also said China was not putting trade sanctions on Lithuania, insisting that difficulties reported by Lithuanian exporters were mere coincidences. Meanwhile, Vilnius is trying to secure the EU’s backing in its diplomatic row with Beijing, although that may prove trickier than it seems.

– This has not been a good year for Lithuania’s one-year-old government. Its approval ratings dropped to a decade-low, while the PM says they may still bounce back, provided that the government seriously tackles all the reforms it has promised.

– There have been changes to who can qualify for Lithuania’s national Covid certificate. Here’s what you need to know (1 / 2)

– Lithuania moves closer to introducing mandatory vaccination for medical and social workers. Meanwhile, the country’s courts are hearing cases over the legality of Covid passes and facemasks in schools, even as the spread of Omicron is forcing the government to hint at the possibility of a brief but strict lockdown.

– What preoccupied Lithuanians most over last year? A survey of the most popular google searches in the country reveals continued preoccupation with the pandemic – but also with sports and music events.

– Winter holidays may be nearing the end, but winter is far from over. If you need inspiration for winter entertainment in the Baltics, here are a few ideas. Although some of us would prefer to stay home and look at nice pictures of snowy Vilnius.

Happy 2022, everyone!





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas