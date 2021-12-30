News

2021.12.30 13:28

Lithuania rolls out Covid vaccination in shopping centres

BNS2021.12.30 13:28
Lithuania's National Blood Centre (NKC) on Thursday begins to offer walk-in vaccination against Covid-19 in shopping malls.

"There will be about 15 shopping centres across Lithuania," Daumantas Gutauskas, the NKC director, told reporters on Thursday.

NKC is starting its tour with Akropolis mall in Vilnius, where its mobile vaccination station will be open from 11:00 to 16:00.

Eligible people will be able to take the jab without prior registration and get their immunity certificate issued or renewed on the spot, according to NKC.

The vaccination tour will then continue in other shopping centers in the capital and in Kaunas, Klaipėda, Šiauliai, and Panevėžys.

