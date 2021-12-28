Lithuania expects to receive all new infantry fighting vehicles in 2022

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas expects Germany to complete the delivery of the Vilkas infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to the country’s Armed Forces next year.

Under the contract with the manufacturer, Lithuania was to receive the IFVs this year, but the delivery has run behind schedule due to identified defects that required more time to fix.

"The year 2022 should be when the Lithuanian forces will be reinforced significantly with these infantry fighting vehicles," Anušauskas told LRT on Tuesday.

The minister expects the supply of the Vilkas IFVs to resume in a few weeks.

Vilkas IFV / I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuania's Armed Forces

The Defense Ministry said in early December that the German-made IFVs would be delivered to Lithuania at least a year later than planned due to certain defects and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry said it had discussed the progress of the project with officials from the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), which mediates the procurement project, and the IFV manufacturer consortium ARTEC.

"A Solutions Plan was signed [...], an OCCAR and ARTEC document, which provides for extension of the guarantee period for the delivered IFVs, modifications to reception procedures, etc," it said in a press release.

The Vilkas vehicles will be supplied to two units of the Iron Wolf Mechanized Infantry Brigade: the Lithuanian Grand Duke Algirdas Mechanized Infantry Battalion and the Grand Duchess Birute Uhlan Battalion.