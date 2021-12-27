News

2021.12.27 09:38

Lithuania needs to develop ‘critical personalities’, says expert

BNS2021.12.27 09:38
A tablet
A tablet / Shutterstock

Eurostat reported last week that the share of people verifying online information in Lithuania was lowest in the EU, leading to calls to look for ways to foster critical thinking.

In 2021, 47 percent of all people aged 16–74 years in the EU saw untrue or doubtful information on news websites or social media during the three months prior to the survey, compared to 38 percent in Lithuania.

However, only around a quarter (23 percent) of people verified the truthfulness of the information or content. In Lithuania, this share stood at 11 percent and was the lowest.

Read more: Lithuanians least prone to verifying online information – Eurostat

"Verification needs effort. And that needs moving forward and having a critical way of thinking,” Professor Auksė Balčytienė, head of the public communication department at Vytautas Magnus University, told BNS.

Eurostat figures showed the majority of people's critical thinking is not ambitious and they are not self-rigorous, she added.

"The state’s policy is undoubtedly important here. We need a strategy, with visible effort to develop people as critical personalities," Balčytienė said.

Laptop
Laptop / Unsplash

Meanwhile, Nerijus Maliukevičius from Vilnius University’s Institute of International Relations and Political Science (TSPMI) said "the skill of verifying information is not inborn but can be developed".

"This has to do not only with some Russian disinformation, it also has to do with the information environment when all types of crimes are committed on social media, as well as financial manipulations take place," Maliukevičius said.

Low percentages of people verifying online information were also reported in Romania (12 percent) and Poland (16 percent).

The share of people aged 16–74 years old who verified information found on online news websites or social media in the previous three months was largest in the Netherlands (45 percent), followed by Luxembourg (41 percent) and Ireland (39 percent).

In the EU, people aged 16–74 years old primarily checked if the information was truthful by checking the sources or finding other information on the internet (20 percent).

People also checked information by discussing it with other persons offline, or using sources not on the internet (12 percent). The least popular method was checking by following or taking part in an internet discussion regarding the information (7 percent).

A tablet
Laptop
# Society# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A coronavirus testing site
6 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 639 new cases, 13 deaths

Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin
6
22 h ago

‘Traitor’ Lithuania and no blame on Stalin: how does Russian propaganda portray Soviet Union’s collapse?

6
Singing revolution in Lithuania
8
1 d ago

Thirty years since Soviet collapse, why didn’t all republics become like Baltics? – interview

8
Google
2021.12.25 10:00

What did Lithuanians google most in 2021?

Kūčiukai
2021.12.24 12:00

How to make Lithuania’s Christmas Eve specialty – kūčiukai

Vilnius under lockdown, 2020.
2021.12.24 10:00

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Lokdaunas’

Aušrinė Armonaitė
2021.12.23 17:17

No investors leaving Lithuania over tensions with China – minister

Migrants in Lithuania
2021.12.23 15:23

Lithuanian parliament allows restricting migrants’ movement for up to a year

Parliament building in Vilnius
2021.12.23 15:20

Covid certificates made mandatory for Lithuanian MPs in order to enter parliament

Lithuania is building a barrier along its border with Belarus
2021.12.23 12:01

European court bans Lithuania from pushing back four Pakistani migrants

updated
Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin
6
2021.12.26 12:00

‘Traitor’ Lithuania and no blame on Stalin: how does Russian propaganda portray Soviet Union’s collapse?

6
A coronavirus testing site
2021.12.27 10:06

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 639 new cases, 13 deaths