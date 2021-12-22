Russian ambassador meets with Lithuanian president's aides amid Ukraine tensions

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Lithuania Alexey Isakov paid a visit to the Presidential Palace where he met with President Gitanas Nausėda's adviser and discussed regional security issues.

The meeting came amid growing tensions sparked by the Russian military build-up near the Ukraine border and followed Russia's demands to the West regarding NATO expansion.

"A meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexey Isakov at the adviser level took place at the Presidential Palace. Regional security issues were discussed," the presidential press service told BNS.

The ambassador refrained from answering BNS questions on what was talked about during the meeting.

Earlier, Nausėda said the security situation in the region was the worst in 30 years, adding that Russia's attempts to restore areas of influence were unacceptable.

The West has accused Moscow of having massed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border and getting ready for an invasion. Putin denies that his country is planning an attack, accuses NATO of fuelling tensions, and has demanded "legal guarantees" that the Alliance will not expand eastwards.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Tuesday that Russia would not leave this situation without some sort of victory, so it might spark a conflict in Ukraine or incorporate Belarus.